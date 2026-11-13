MidState Insurance Agency, Inc. is informing residents that personal umbrella insurance may provide extra liability protection if a serious auto accident, injury on your property, or other covered claim goes over your regular policy limits. The agency says umbrella policies can add another layer of financial protection, depending on policy terms and eligibility, and invites people to call its offices in Pittsfield (217-285-1300), Jacksonville (217-243-6800), or Macomb (217-207-3985), or email midstatemarketing25@gmail.com to discuss options.

This content is adapted from materials provided by MidState Insurance Agency, Inc.