Pittsburgh’s finance scene is busy right now, from hospitals and universities to big consulting firms. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Tharp Consulting (global financial services client)

Tharp Consulting (global financial services client) Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (senior executive level)

Leads balance sheet, liquidity, and interest rate risk for a global franchise. Ideal if you’re a seasoned ALM/treasury leader who can own strategy, regulatory frameworks (LCR, NSFR, IRRBB, CCAR), and build a high-performing treasury team.

Employer: Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York (AHN Cancer Institute)

(AHN Cancer Institute) Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handles pro-fee medical billing: posting payments, coding charges (CPT/ICD), working A/R, and helping patients with billing questions. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of healthcare billing and want stable hospital-based work.

Employer: Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Runs end-to-end bi-weekly payroll for a healthcare nonprofit, including multi-state tax, garnishments, and complex pay structures. Great for someone with 5+ years payroll experience who likes detail, compliance, and mission-driven work.

Employer: EY

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Location open / any US city)

Type: Full-time

Salary (all non-premium US locations): $128,400 – $235,300

Manager-level consulting role leading FP&A and EPM projects for Life Sciences & Healthcare clients. Strong match if you have 5+ years FP&A/consulting, know planning, budgeting, forecasting, and have experience with tools like Anaplan, Oracle EPM, or OneStream.

Employer: Carnegie Mellon University – Office of the Vice President for Research

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, Staff – Regular (Salary)

Salary: Not listed

Oversees day-to-day financial operations and post-award grant management for CMU’s research enterprise. Good for someone with 5+ years in financial analysis or grant management who wants university stability, strong benefits, and impact on research.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,700 – $218,600

Consulting role focused on costing, allocations, and profitability modeling using SAP PaPM, Oracle PCM, and advanced analytics. Best for candidates with 4+ years finance transformation and 3+ years building cost/profitability models who are open to travel.

Employer: Jackson Lewis P.C.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary (examples from other markets): About $28 – $33/hour in listed states; Pittsburgh rate not specified

Supports attorneys with law firm billing, from prebills and invoice edits to e-billing and client-specific requirements. Great if you have 2+ years law firm billing, strong Excel skills, and like detailed, client-facing accounting work.

Employer: Software Engineering Institute | Carnegie Mellon University

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, Staff – Regular (Hourly)

Salary: Not listed

Handles accounts payable and travel/expense oversight for SEI, including invoice processing, audit support, policy training, and compliance with federal rules. Good fit if you have 3–5 years AP/expense experience and like a mix of hands-on work and training others.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level and focus. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting so you can compare options together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.