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🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—from bagel shops to luxury hotels to holiday pop-ups. If you like working with people (or food), there’s a little bit of everything here.
Baker – Early Morning Bagel Pro
Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels (Bruegger's Bagels brand)
Location: 1719 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive + tips (no evenings or nights)
Bake fresh New York–style bagels at dawn, stock the pastry case, and help with guest orders in a store that closes by 2 PM so you keep your evenings free.
Shift Leader – Bagel Shop
Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels (Bruegger's Bagels brand)
Location: 1719 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive + tips (no evenings or nights)
Lead shifts, open/close the store, coach team members, and keep service smooth in a fast-paced breakfast spot that still gets you off work by 3 PM.
Team Member – Daytime Only Bagel Shop
Employer: Bruegger's Bagels
Location: 531 Grant St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Type: Not listed (hourly, frontline role)
Pay: Competitive + tips
Welcome guests, make sandwiches and coffee, and keep the bakery clean—all in a shop that closes at 2 PM, with flexible schedules and a path to grow.
Belldoor Attendant – Luxury Hotel
Employer: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
Location: Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive salary + benefits
Be the first and last smile guests see: open doors, help with luggage, share local tips, and escort guests around a 4-diamond LEED-certified luxury hotel.
Guest Service Agent – Front Desk
Employer: OTH Hotels Resorts
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hotel front office)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Handle check-ins/outs, reservations, and guest questions at the front desk in a fast-paced hotel setting, with lots of guest interaction and teamwork.
Dishwasher – Brewhouse Restaurant
Employer: BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Part-time
Pay: $16.00 – $17.00/hour + DailyPay option
Keep the kitchen running by washing and organizing dishes and equipment, with flexible schedules, team discounts, and room to move up.
Line Cook – Brewhouse Restaurant
Employer: BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Part-time
Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour + DailyPay option
Set up stations, cook from detailed recipes, and help keep the kitchen clean in a busy brewhouse that offers growth paths and solid benefits (based on hours).
Line Cook – Scratch Mexican Kitchen
Employer: Duo's Taqueria
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time (40–45 hrs/week); part-time also considered
Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour
Cook from-scratch Mexican dishes in an evening kitchen (Tues–Sun, 2pm–10/11pm), ideal if you’ve got 1–2 years’ experience and love Spanish and Mexican cuisine.
Supervisor Culinary Services – Healthcare Setting
Employer: Forefront
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (healthcare facility)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.00 – $21.00/hour
Working supervisor role: coordinate foodservice staff, cook, arrange food displays, handle cash systems, and keep kitchen areas clean in a healthcare environment with full benefits.
Shift Supervisor – Hospital Foodservice
Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)
Location: UPMC Children’s Hospital, 4401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Type: Full-time (Fri–Mon, hours vary)
Pay: $22.00/hour
Lead a team on your shift, handle schedules, training, and performance, and help keep foodservice running smoothly in a hospital setting with strong benefits.
Assistant Manager – Fast Food Restaurant
Employer: McDonald's (independent franchisee)
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Run shifts, lead departments (people, kitchen, or guest service), and grow your leadership skills with perks like free uniforms, meals while working, paid vacation, and development programs.
Restaurant General Manager – Fast-Casual
Employer: Shake Shack
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed; includes bonuses + full benefits (medical, 401k match, PTO)
Oversee a high-volume Shack: lead and train the team, manage P&L, scheduling, and food safety, and drive sales in a fun, fast-paced, people-first environment.
Dishwasher – Upscale Restaurant Group
Employer: Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (Landry’s)
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Hourly (other)
Pay: Starting from $20.00/hour
Support a busy, upscale restaurant by keeping dishes and kitchenware spotless, with strong training, flexible schedules, and chances to advance within a large restaurant group.
Christmas Pop-Up Bar – Elf Entertainer & Event Host
Employer: Showtime Presents
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Contract / Seasonal (late Nov–Dec, evenings & weekends)
Pay: $23.00/hour
Dress as a cheeky Christmas elf, MC games and trivia, hype up the crowd, and keep the energy high at immersive holiday pop-up bars—perfect if you love the spotlight.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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