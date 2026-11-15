Pittsburgh’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—from bagel shops to luxury hotels to holiday pop-ups. If you like working with people (or food), there’s a little bit of everything here.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels (Bruegger's Bagels brand)

Location: 1719 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive + tips (no evenings or nights)

Bake fresh New York–style bagels at dawn, stock the pastry case, and help with guest orders in a store that closes by 2 PM so you keep your evenings free.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels (Bruegger's Bagels brand)

Location: 1719 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive + tips (no evenings or nights)

Lead shifts, open/close the store, coach team members, and keep service smooth in a fast-paced breakfast spot that still gets you off work by 3 PM.

Employer: Bruegger's Bagels

Location: 531 Grant St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Type: Not listed (hourly, frontline role)

Pay: Competitive + tips

Welcome guests, make sandwiches and coffee, and keep the bakery clean—all in a shop that closes at 2 PM, with flexible schedules and a path to grow.

Employer: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Location: Downtown Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + benefits

Be the first and last smile guests see: open doors, help with luggage, share local tips, and escort guests around a 4-diamond LEED-certified luxury hotel.

Employer: OTH Hotels Resorts

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hotel front office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle check-ins/outs, reservations, and guest questions at the front desk in a fast-paced hotel setting, with lots of guest interaction and teamwork.

Employer: BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00/hour + DailyPay option

Keep the kitchen running by washing and organizing dishes and equipment, with flexible schedules, team discounts, and room to move up.

Employer: BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour + DailyPay option

Set up stations, cook from detailed recipes, and help keep the kitchen clean in a busy brewhouse that offers growth paths and solid benefits (based on hours).

Employer: Duo's Taqueria

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time (40–45 hrs/week); part-time also considered

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour

Cook from-scratch Mexican dishes in an evening kitchen (Tues–Sun, 2pm–10/11pm), ideal if you’ve got 1–2 years’ experience and love Spanish and Mexican cuisine.

Employer: Forefront

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (healthcare facility)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $21.00/hour

Working supervisor role: coordinate foodservice staff, cook, arrange food displays, handle cash systems, and keep kitchen areas clean in a healthcare environment with full benefits.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)

Location: UPMC Children’s Hospital, 4401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Type: Full-time (Fri–Mon, hours vary)

Pay: $22.00/hour

Lead a team on your shift, handle schedules, training, and performance, and help keep foodservice running smoothly in a hospital setting with strong benefits.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchisee)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run shifts, lead departments (people, kitchen, or guest service), and grow your leadership skills with perks like free uniforms, meals while working, paid vacation, and development programs.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; includes bonuses + full benefits (medical, 401k match, PTO)

Oversee a high-volume Shack: lead and train the team, manage P&L, scheduling, and food safety, and drive sales in a fun, fast-paced, people-first environment.

Employer: Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (Landry’s)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Hourly (other)

Pay: Starting from $20.00/hour

Support a busy, upscale restaurant by keeping dishes and kitchenware spotless, with strong training, flexible schedules, and chances to advance within a large restaurant group.

Employer: Showtime Presents

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Contract / Seasonal (late Nov–Dec, evenings & weekends)

Pay: $23.00/hour

Dress as a cheeky Christmas elf, MC games and trivia, hype up the crowd, and keep the energy high at immersive holiday pop-up bars—perfect if you love the spotlight.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.