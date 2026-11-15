Pittsburgh’s engineering scene is busy right now, with roles from entry level to principal and several topping $90K+. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Logix Guru

Logix Guru Location: Pittsburgh, PA (fully onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Design refrigerated storage tanks and foundations using API 620/650, EuroCode, and ASME codes for oil & gas and energy projects. Ideal if you have 10+ years in process/mechanical work, carbon capture or hydrogen experience, and are fluent with Aspen HYSYS / AFT Fathom and safety studies like HAZOP/SIL.

Employer: HDR

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (one of several possible offices)

(one of several possible offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,720 – $210,000 (US range)

Lead a companywide coastal and waterways practice focused on federal feasibility studies and major maritime projects. Best for a PE with 15+ years in coastal/maritime work, deep USACE/USCG/environmental knowledge, and a track record managing complex, multi-office teams.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (or Cleveland, OH)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work on foundations, retaining walls, and earth structures for major land development and infrastructure projects. Great fit if you have 3+ years of geotech experience, can handle field investigations + report writing, and want strong training and growth at a nationally ranked firm.

Employer: RIZZO International

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $115,000 per year

Model dams, hydropower, tailings dams, levees, and drainage systems using HEC-RAS (1D/2D), HEC-HMS, GIS, and CFD tools. Ideal for someone with 5–10 years in H&H, an EIT (PE preferred), and interest in advanced modeling and dam safety.

Employer: SMS group

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead power system design and optimization for metals manufacturing plants, focusing on reliability, safety, and energy efficiency. Best for an electrical engineer with 8+ years in industrial power, strong AutoCAD Electrical/ETAP skills, and experience guiding multi-disciplinary projects.

Employer: SMS group

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Entry-level role designing mechanical equipment for steel and metals-processing facilities, from 3D models and drawings to field support. A good match for Dec 2025 or May 2026 ME grads with CAD experience (Creo preferred) who want hands-on exposure to design, commissioning, and troubleshooting.

Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support transmission engineering projects with design, feasibility studies, and field investigations, using tools like PLS-Pole and PLS-CADD. Great for someone with 4+ years’ experience, an EIT, and interest in growing toward PE with strong mentoring and solid benefits.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a client)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA – fully remote, must live in PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead survey operations for public and private projects, managing teams, QA/QC, and client coordination. Ideal if you have 8+ years of survey experience, can run ALTA, boundary, topo, and construction surveys, are strong in Civil 3D, and hold a PLS or strong LSIT.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (one of several possible offices)

(one of several possible offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,200 – $149,000 (all locations)

Take the lead on building structural design for federal and defense clients, covering steel, concrete, masonry, and wood systems. Best for a PE with 7+ years in building design, strong structural software skills, and the ability to obtain a U.S. government security clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.