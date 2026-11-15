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🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Medical Jobs Hiring Now in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – big systems like UPMC and Allegheny Health Network are adding staff, and there are solid options from entry-level to advanced practice.
Here are several standout roles hiring in Pittsburgh, PA right now:
Travel Cardiopulmonary Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – $2,176/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Travel / Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts, 13-week assignment
- Pay: $2,176 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)
Work with patients who have serious breathing issues in a high-demand travel role. Great if you want strong weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and big-agency support while building cardiopulmonary experience.
Professional Staff Nurse – Home Health Millvale
- Employer: UPMC Home Health
- Location: Millvale & surrounding areas (Pittsburgh, PA)
- Type: Full-time RN (home health)
Set your schedule with one-on-one patient care in their homes. UPMC offers a nursing career ladder, solid benefits, and considers RNs with 0–2 years’ experience (BSN preferred).
Medical Assistant – Mt. Lebanon / St. Clair Hospital Professional Building
- Employer: Preferred Primary Care Physicians (PPCP)
- Location: South Hills / Mt. Lebanon, PA (Pittsburgh area)
- Type: Full-time, weekdays
Join a busy primary care office with Monday–Friday day schedule, competitive hourly pay, strong health benefits, and 401k match. Must have medical terminology and MA skills (rooming, injections, EKGs; phlebotomy a plus).
PA or CRNP – Urology, UPMC St. Margaret
- Employer: University of Pittsburgh Physicians / UPMC
- Location: Sewickley (OP) & UPMC St. Margaret (IP), Pittsburgh area
- Type: Full-time Advanced Practice Provider (PA or CRNP)
Weekend inpatient rounding plus 2–3 weekdays in clinic for a leading urology department. Good fit if you want a mix of inpatient and outpatient, strong benefits, and a clear APP career path.
Athletic Trainer – Floater / Pittsburgh Passion
- Employer: UPMC Sports Medicine
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (multiple sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $15,000 sign-on with 2-year commitment (for qualified external candidates)
Cover schools, events, and the Pittsburgh Passion women’s pro football team. Great for ATs who like variety, networking, and advanced sports medicine resources; mileage support and professional fee assistance included.
PA or CRNP (ACNP) – Neurosurgery Inpatient, UPMC Presbyterian
- Employer: UPMC Presbyterian
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time APP (PA or CRNP)
- Schedule: Three 13-hr shifts (6am–7pm)
Manage floor and select ED neurosurgery patients in one of the largest neurosurgical programs in the U.S. Ideal if you want high-acuity academic medicine, a big APP team, and strong benefits.
Clinician Fellow / Clinician – CT Transplant (9D)
- Employer: UPMC Presbyterian
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time RN, day shift only, 2+ years’ experience
- Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on for RNs with >1 year experience
Specialized cardiothoracic transplant and VAD step-down unit expanding to a new 28-bed space. Great for experienced RNs who want advanced heart/lung transplant, CABG, and TAVR exposure in a Magnet teaching hospital.
Student Nurse Internship – Oncology (Hillman Cancer Center / Flynn Fellowship)
- Employer: UPMC
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Hillman Cancer Center, Shadyside & select sites)
- Type: Full-time, 10-week paid summer 2027 program
Work up to 40 hrs/week with a preceptor across inpatient/outpatient oncology, radiation, and infusion. For nursing students graduating Fall 2027–Summer 2028; includes education sessions, an EBP project, and early access to GN roles.
(Duplicate postings exist; this is one unique program.)
Mammographer – UPMC Magee-Womens at Passavant-McCandless
- Employer: UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
- Location: UPMC Passavant–McCandless + rotational Magee imaging sites (Pittsburgh area)
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on with 2-year commitment (eligible hires)
Mostly daylight Monday–Friday, every third Saturday, no Sundays/holidays/on-call. New radiology grads welcome; training provided. Strong benefits, free parking, and work in a nationally ranked women’s hospital.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Residential Treatment Facility
- Employer: Acadia Healthcare – Southwood Children’s Behavioral Healthcare
- Location: South Hills, Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time RN (RTF)
Provide behavioral health nursing for children and adolescents ages 3–21 in a residential setting. Good for RNs interested in psych/behavioral health; evening and weekend flexibility needed, training in CPR and de-escalation provided.
General Dentist – Walk-In Clinic
- Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time, 7:30am–3:30pm, weekdays
Provide problem-focused general dentistry with an emphasis on oral surgery and extractions in a walk-in clinic. No evenings, weekends, call, or billing headaches; includes medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401k match, and malpractice reimbursement.
Director of Nursing – Home Health
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a Medicare-certified agency)
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time RN leadership
Lead clinical operations for a home health agency with solid census. Requires PA RN license and 3+ years home health with 2+ years leadership (DON/ADON/Clinical Manager). Offers competitive base, bonus potential, and full benefits.
Physiatry Physician
- Employer: Medrina
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time Physiatrist
Provide rehab and pain consults (including injections) in SNFs. Board-certified/eligible physiatrist role with no call, no weekends, flexible hours, and earning potential around $350k–$400k.
Hospice Resource Nurse, RN (Tues–Fri 12p–10p)
- Employer: Brighton / Suncrest Hospice
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time RN, field-based
- Pay: Approx. $85k–$95k salary, plus benefits
Visit hospice patients in homes, SNFs, and assisted living as part of an interdisciplinary team. Focus on quality of life, lower caseloads, and work/life balance; shift is T–F 12p–10p (negotiable within reason).
Full-Time Patient Care Technician – Medical ICU
- Employer: UPMC Passavant
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, rotating shifts
- Pay: Starts around $18.19–$19.19/hr depending on level
Hands-on role in the Medical ICU, supporting RNs with ADLs, vitals, EKGs, specimen collection, and more. Great entry point if you have patient care experience or are in a health program and want ICU exposure.
Patient Care Technician – Medical ICU, Full Time
- Employer: Allegheny Health Network (AGH)
- Location: Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
Provide direct care and unit support for ICU patients at AGH—ADLs, vitals, glucose checks, transport, and documentation. Good fit for those new to acute care or nursing students who’ve completed at least one clinical.
Cardiac Monitor Technician Transport – Full Time
- Employer: Allegheny Health Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
Transport patients (including those on cardiac monitors) and monitor ECG rhythms during moves. Also helps keep OR areas clean and moves specimens. Requires or includes cardiac dysrhythmia training and CPR.
Pharmacist – Evening Shift, Children’s Hospital
- Employer: UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time Pharmacist
- Bonus: $15,000 sign-on with 2-year commitment (limited time)
Steady weekday evening schedule, no weekends in a top pediatric hospital. Review and verify orders, dispense safely, and support clinical teams; requires PharmD and PA pharmacist license (or eligibility).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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