Pittsburgh’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – big systems like UPMC and Allegheny Health Network are adding staff, and there are solid options from entry-level to advanced practice.

Here are several standout roles hiring in Pittsburgh, PA right now:

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Type: Travel / Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts , 13-week assignment

Travel / Internship, , 13-week assignment Pay: $2,176 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

Work with patients who have serious breathing issues in a high-demand travel role. Great if you want strong weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and big-agency support while building cardiopulmonary experience.

Employer: UPMC Home Health

Location: Millvale & surrounding areas (Pittsburgh, PA)

Millvale & surrounding areas (Pittsburgh, PA) Type: Full-time RN (home health)

Set your schedule with one-on-one patient care in their homes. UPMC offers a nursing career ladder, solid benefits, and considers RNs with 0–2 years’ experience (BSN preferred).

Employer: Preferred Primary Care Physicians (PPCP)

Location: South Hills / Mt. Lebanon, PA (Pittsburgh area)

South Hills / Mt. Lebanon, PA (Pittsburgh area) Type: Full-time, weekdays

Join a busy primary care office with Monday–Friday day schedule, competitive hourly pay, strong health benefits, and 401k match. Must have medical terminology and MA skills (rooming, injections, EKGs; phlebotomy a plus).

Employer: University of Pittsburgh Physicians / UPMC

Location: Sewickley (OP) & UPMC St. Margaret (IP), Pittsburgh area

Sewickley (OP) & UPMC St. Margaret (IP), Pittsburgh area Type: Full-time Advanced Practice Provider (PA or CRNP)

Weekend inpatient rounding plus 2–3 weekdays in clinic for a leading urology department. Good fit if you want a mix of inpatient and outpatient, strong benefits, and a clear APP career path.

Employer: UPMC Sports Medicine

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (multiple sites)

Pittsburgh, PA (multiple sites) Type: Full-time

Full-time Bonus: $15,000 sign-on with 2-year commitment (for qualified external candidates)

Cover schools, events, and the Pittsburgh Passion women’s pro football team. Great for ATs who like variety, networking, and advanced sports medicine resources; mileage support and professional fee assistance included.

Employer: UPMC Presbyterian

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Type: Full-time APP (PA or CRNP)

Full-time APP (PA or CRNP) Schedule: Three 13-hr shifts (6am–7pm)

Manage floor and select ED neurosurgery patients in one of the largest neurosurgical programs in the U.S. Ideal if you want high-acuity academic medicine, a big APP team, and strong benefits.

Employer: UPMC Presbyterian

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Type: Full-time RN, day shift only , 2+ years’ experience

Full-time RN, , 2+ years’ experience Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on for RNs with >1 year experience

Specialized cardiothoracic transplant and VAD step-down unit expanding to a new 28-bed space. Great for experienced RNs who want advanced heart/lung transplant, CABG, and TAVR exposure in a Magnet teaching hospital.

Employer: UPMC

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Hillman Cancer Center, Shadyside & select sites)

Pittsburgh, PA (Hillman Cancer Center, Shadyside & select sites) Type: Full-time, 10-week paid summer 2027 program

Work up to 40 hrs/week with a preceptor across inpatient/outpatient oncology, radiation, and infusion. For nursing students graduating Fall 2027–Summer 2028; includes education sessions, an EBP project, and early access to GN roles.

(Duplicate postings exist; this is one unique program.)

Employer: UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

Location: UPMC Passavant–McCandless + rotational Magee imaging sites (Pittsburgh area)

UPMC Passavant–McCandless + rotational Magee imaging sites (Pittsburgh area) Type: Full-time

Full-time Bonus: $10,000 sign-on with 2-year commitment (eligible hires)

Mostly daylight Monday–Friday, every third Saturday, no Sundays/holidays/on-call. New radiology grads welcome; training provided. Strong benefits, free parking, and work in a nationally ranked women’s hospital.

Employer: Acadia Healthcare – Southwood Children’s Behavioral Healthcare

Location: South Hills, Pittsburgh, PA

South Hills, Pittsburgh, PA Type: Full-time RN (RTF)

Provide behavioral health nursing for children and adolescents ages 3–21 in a residential setting. Good for RNs interested in psych/behavioral health; evening and weekend flexibility needed, training in CPR and de-escalation provided.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Type: Full-time, 7:30am–3:30pm, weekdays

Provide problem-focused general dentistry with an emphasis on oral surgery and extractions in a walk-in clinic. No evenings, weekends, call, or billing headaches; includes medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401k match, and malpractice reimbursement.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a Medicare-certified agency)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Type: Full-time RN leadership

Lead clinical operations for a home health agency with solid census. Requires PA RN license and 3+ years home health with 2+ years leadership (DON/ADON/Clinical Manager). Offers competitive base, bonus potential, and full benefits.

Employer: Medrina

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Type: Full-time Physiatrist

Provide rehab and pain consults (including injections) in SNFs. Board-certified/eligible physiatrist role with no call, no weekends, flexible hours, and earning potential around $350k–$400k.

Employer: Brighton / Suncrest Hospice

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Type: Full-time RN, field-based

Full-time RN, field-based Pay: Approx. $85k–$95k salary, plus benefits

Visit hospice patients in homes, SNFs, and assisted living as part of an interdisciplinary team. Focus on quality of life, lower caseloads, and work/life balance; shift is T–F 12p–10p (negotiable within reason).

Employer: UPMC Passavant

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, rotating shifts

Full-time, 36 hrs/week, rotating shifts Pay: Starts around $18.19–$19.19/hr depending on level

Hands-on role in the Medical ICU, supporting RNs with ADLs, vitals, EKGs, specimen collection, and more. Great entry point if you have patient care experience or are in a health program and want ICU exposure.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network (AGH)

Location: Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA

Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA Type: Full-time

Provide direct care and unit support for ICU patients at AGH—ADLs, vitals, glucose checks, transport, and documentation. Good fit for those new to acute care or nursing students who’ve completed at least one clinical.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Type: Full-time

Transport patients (including those on cardiac monitors) and monitor ECG rhythms during moves. Also helps keep OR areas clean and moves specimens. Requires or includes cardiac dysrhythmia training and CPR.

Employer: UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Type: Full-time Pharmacist

Full-time Pharmacist Bonus: $15,000 sign-on with 2-year commitment (limited time)

Steady weekday evening schedule, no weekends in a top pediatric hospital. Review and verify orders, dispense safely, and support clinical teams; requires PharmD and PA pharmacist license (or eligibility).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.