Pittsburgh has steady demand for drivers right now, from local pizza runs to regional CDL routes. If you like being on the road, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local delivery driving with a well-known pizza brand. Good fit if you want steady hours close to home and a chance to move up into management over time.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Regional solo routes hauling freight for different industries. You’ll run a Class A rig, focus on safe, on-time deliveries, and work closely with dispatch while keeping detailed trip records.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Northeast Regional)

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $1,300–$2,000 per week ($0.55–$0.65 per mile)

Northeast regional dry van with 100% no-touch freight and mostly Monday–Friday runs. Home for a 34-hour reset, benefits after 30 days, and they welcome recent CDL grads with paid training.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.