undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Pittsburgh Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles
Pittsburgh has steady demand for drivers right now, from local pizza runs to regional CDL routes. If you like being on the road, there are a few solid options to check out this week.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Local delivery driving with a well-known pizza brand. Good fit if you want steady hours close to home and a chance to move up into management over time.
CDL Class A Truck Driver – Regional Solo
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Regional solo routes hauling freight for different industries. You’ll run a Class A rig, focus on safe, on-time deliveries, and work closely with dispatch while keeping detailed trip records.
CDL A Regional Driver – CDL Graduates Welcome
- Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Northeast Regional)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $1,300–$2,000 per week ($0.55–$0.65 per mile)
Northeast regional dry van with 100% no-touch freight and mostly Monday–Friday runs. Home for a 34-hour reset, benefits after 30 days, and they welcome recent CDL grads with paid training.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.