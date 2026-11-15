Pittsburgh’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in tech, construction, and healthcare support. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up or switch lanes.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: ServiceNow platform, Agile delivery, contractor management

Lead enhancements and new capabilities on KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform for federal operations. You’ll run Agile ceremonies, manage technical contractors, and keep complex software projects on time, on budget, and up to quality standards.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Travel: About 50%

About Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Field construction management, EPC projects, utilities

Oversee day-to-day construction on power transmission & distribution projects from pre-construction through closeout. This role is hands-on in the field, managing safety, schedule, cost, subcontractors, and client relationships across complex utility jobs.

Employer: Curtiss-Wright Corporation (EMD)

Location: Pittsburgh (Cheswick), PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,200 – $115,300 per year

Focus: Operations planning, schedule risk, defense/nuclear manufacturing

Own project schedules that keep high-stakes manufacturing work on track for Navy and commercial nuclear customers. You’ll use tools like Microsoft Project and ERP systems to spot schedule risks early, protect delivery dates, and guide project teams.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (multi-office region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Multi-site operations, P&L, dental practice growth

Lead the business side of 5–7 dental offices, supporting dentists and practice managers on growth, hiring, and profitability. This is a travel-heavy, relationship-driven role where you’ll dig into P&Ls, coach teams, and help offices hit revenue and EBITDA goals.

Employer: PwC

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $124,000 – $280,000 per year (plus potential bonus)

(plus potential bonus) Focus: Oracle EPM, finance transformation, client leadership

Lead large Oracle Cloud EPM implementations that improve budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and reporting for big clients. You’ll run major workstreams, guide solution design, manage risk and scope, and coach consulting teams in a client-facing role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; strong management roles in Pittsburgh tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.