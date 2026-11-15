Pittsburgh’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local utilities. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and keeping a store or office running smoothly.

Employer: Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus quarterly incentive pay (no exact range listed)

This role mixes customer service and sales, helping people with personal loan solutions, processing applications, and approving loans within set limits. Good fit if you have 2–4+ years in consumer finance, like a fast-paced office, and want a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and more).

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the salon side of Ulta—hair, skin, brows—while also working behind the chair. You’ll coach stylists and estheticians, drive service and product sales, plan events, and keep operations tight. Great if you’re a licensed cosmetologist with 2–3+ years salon leadership and love beauty, coaching, and a busy store.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store, lead the team, and keep customers happy in this hands-on leadership role. You’ll support training, manage inventory and cash handling, watch sales metrics, and solve customer issues—ideal if you want management experience in automotive retail with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 289 Mt. Nebo Point Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$26.00/hour + possible shift premiums

Be the face of Sam’s Club at the entrance, checkouts, and exits—helping with purchases, returns, membership questions, and safety. This role comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and access to company-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Ross Park Mall, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for performance-based incentives)

Classic retail selling role where you focus on personalized customer service, meeting sales goals, and keeping the floor and fitting rooms looking great. Comes with merchandise discounts, health and retirement benefits, PTO, and chances to grow your retail career.

Employer: Pittsburgh Water

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Allegheny County residency required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based customer service for the local water authority—handling inbound/outbound calls, questions on programs, policies, and bills, and updating records. Good match if you have 2+ years customer service, strong computer skills, and want a stable public-utility environment.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15–$19/hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, stock shelves, build displays, and help with photo and online order pickup. Great if you want flexible hours, steady retail work, and access to Walgreens benefits and discounts.

Employer: H&M

Location: The Mall at Robinson, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,397–$77,480/year (base)

Lead the entire store—sales, staffing, scheduling, visual standards, and customer experience. This is a good fit if you have retail management experience, love fashion and trends, and want a role with career growth, global brand perks, and strong benefits.

Employer: Purple

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000/year + monthly commissions

Run a Purple mattress showroom, lead a small team, and own sales and KPIs. You’ll hire and coach associates, build a positive, customer-first vibe, and keep visual and operational standards high. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and product discounts.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time (with some full-time benefits listed)

Salary: $17.75–$22.30/hour

Help lead the store, own a focus area (like visuals, operations, or service & selling), and coach the team to hit goals. You’ll get up to 60% off at J.Crew brands, bonus potential, and access to 401(k) and medical options depending on hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or nearby locations you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.