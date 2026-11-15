Pittsburgh has a steady flow of office and hospital admin jobs right now, from front desk roles to unit secretaries. Good mix of part-time and temp work if you want flexibility or a way into a bigger company.

Employer: Robert Half

Robert Half Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Temporary / Contract-to-Hire, Full-Time (Mon–Fri, 9–5, On-Site)

Salary: Not listed

This role supports senior leadership with complex calendar management, travel planning (domestic and international), and high-priority projects. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can juggle a lot at once, and want a temp role that could turn permanent.

Employer: Classic Rock Fabrication

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first point of contact for visitors and callers, keeping the front desk organized and friendly. Great for someone who likes helping people, staying busy, and being the “hub” of the office.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network (Highmark Health affiliate)

Location: AGH, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-Time

Salary: Not listed

Clerical support on a hospital unit: admissions, transfers, discharges, phone calls, and chart maintenance. Good entry point into healthcare admin if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and comfortable talking with patients, families, and staff.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network (Highmark Health affiliate)

Location: AGH, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-Time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the CMCU role but focused on the surgical procedure unit. You’ll handle orders, patient records, phones, and unit reception—solid role if you want hands-on experience in a surgical setting without clinical duties.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network (Highmark Health affiliate)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-Time

Salary: Not listed

Front-end patient access role: scheduling, pre-registration, insurance verification, collecting copays, and checking patients in and out. Nice match if you have customer service or medical office experience and want to work with pediatric families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check that employer’s other openings—admin skills are in demand across the city.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.