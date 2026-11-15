Pittsburgh has a steady mix of public safety roles right now, from hands-on parking work to high-level federal investigations. Good options here if you like structure, clear duties, and helping people stay safe.

Employer: LAZ Parking

LAZ Parking Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Pittsburgh International Airport)

Type: Full-time, overnight, weekends required

Pay: $24.00/hour

Lead the parking team at the airport, keep operations running smoothly, and help travelers with a calm, friendly attitude. Good fit if you have 2+ years of supervisor experience, strong customer service skills, and don’t mind working outside and on your feet.

Employer: Oak View Group

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.14/hour

Benefits: 401(k) + 401(k) match for part-time

Posting open until: February 12, 2027

Help guests, VIPs, and staff park safely at the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins and major concerts. Great if you want flexible, event-based work, like talking with people, and can handle busy nights and weekends.

Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)

(Government & Public Services) Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, project-based

Pay range: $82,600 – $162,800/year

Travel: 5–10%

Application deadline: November 30, 2026

Use open-source intelligence to support federal law enforcement investigations—research public records, social media, and other data to map networks and produce clear intelligence reports. Best for someone with 5+ years of OSINT/investigations experience, a bachelor’s degree, and the ability to obtain a security clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.