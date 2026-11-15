Pittsburgh has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy home and a family to love. Each of these pups has their own story and needs, but all three are ready for a fresh start.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: About 1 year (young)

About 1 year (young) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - North

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Adoption Fee: Contact shelter for details

About Orchard:

Orchard is an approximately 1-year-old sweetheart who came in as a stray. She loves meeting new people and makes friends easily. She has that fun, bouncy teenage energy, but settles down nicely on walks when she’s busy sniffing and exploring. Toys help keep her happy and entertained.

She takes treats gently and is very smart, which should make training easier. Orchard should be the only dog in the home. The shelter is not sure yet how she does with cats or children, so a meet-and-greet and slow introductions are important.

👉 Meet Orchard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: About 1 year (young)

About 1 year (young) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn (all or mostly white coat noted)

Tan/Yellow/Fawn (all or mostly white coat noted) Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - North

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Adoption Fee: Contact shelter for details

About Himari:

Himari is a 1-year-old husky mix who came in as a stray and is described as super sweet. She loves cuddles, hugs, and kisses, and bonds quickly with people.

Himari is at least partially deaf, a common trait in many all-white dogs. She can learn hand signals instead of verbal cues, so a patient adopter who’s open to this style of training would be perfect for her. She doesn’t seem to have much leash experience yet, but she’s eager to learn and wants to be wherever you are—ready to join you on daily adventures.

👉 Meet Himari and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - East

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

About October:

October is a handsome adult boy who’s ready to be your year-round best friend. He’s a busy, active dog who needs a home that enjoys playtime and can give him both mental and physical enrichment.

He loves long, brisk walks, especially in the woods, and is also reported to enjoy lap time and pets with his trusted people. October loves people and has gotten along with some dogs in the shelter, though he can be a bit humpy, so careful dog introductions are important.

👉 Meet October and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pittsburgh, PA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Humane Animal Rescue (North and East locations) or calling (412) 345-7300 ext.215 to ask about Orchard, Himari, or October.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.