Looking for a new feline friend in Pittsburgh, PA? These adoptable cats are waiting for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - North

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

About Cinnamon:

Cinnamon is a much-loved former community cat who has proven to be very friendly and affectionate. She enjoys being petted, pampered, and spoiled with tasty treats. Shelter staff say she has some unique medical conditions, but their medical team will explain everything and expects she can live a pretty normal life with the right care.

If you’re looking for a loving adult cat who already knows how to enjoy the good life, Cinnamon could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Cinnamon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Kitty Queen Cat Rescue

Prince Rolly is a young brown tabby kitten looking for his first real home. With his royal name and kitten energy, he’ll likely keep you entertained and on your toes.

👉 Meet Prince Rolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Kitty Queen Cat Rescue

Prince Patches is another sweet tabby kitten from Kitty Queen Cat Rescue. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, he may match well with one of his “royal” siblings.

👉 Meet Prince Patches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Kitty Queen Cat Rescue

Princess Penny is a female brown tabby kitten with a royal title and a bright future ahead. She’s young, so she’ll need playtime, patience, and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Princess Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Kitty Queen Cat Rescue

Prince Lucky is a male brown tabby kitten who’s hoping his name brings him a forever home soon. Kittens like him usually do best with lots of interaction and play.

👉 Meet Prince Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Kitty Queen Cat Rescue

Princess Perdita is an adult brown tabby who may be a great choice if you want a cat past the wild kitten stage. Adult cats often settle into home life more quickly and their personalities are easier to see.

👉 Meet Princess Perdita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pittsburgh, PA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above or visit their websites to learn more and submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.