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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Pittsburgh This Week
There are some great free items popping up around Pittsburgh right now, from furniture to baby gear and even an air conditioner. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home.
Teal Sofa with Wooden Legs
Item: Teal/blue sofa with wooden legs
Condition: Cat shredded both armrests; comes with a washable cover. Poster thinks it’s originally from West Elm, could be a nice repair project.
Location: Friendship, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Comfortable sofa that could work well in a living room if you don’t mind a project or using the cover to hide the damage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of Pink Flamingo Glasses
Item: Set of pink glasses with flamingo and floral design
Condition: Described as beautiful; no damage mentioned
Location: Millvale and Shaler, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun glassware that would be great for parties or as decor. The post notes that a set is normally about $40, so this is a nice freebie if you like colorful kitchen items.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Brown Loveseat with Cushions and Entertainment Center
Item: Brown loveseat with three decorative cushions, plus an entertainment center
Condition: Described as comfortable; no specific issues mentioned
Location: Holiday Park Blue Ridge, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice starter set for a living room or den. You’ll want to confirm exact dimensions and how to move both pieces when you message the poster.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby Bassinet with Mesh Sides
Item: Baby bedside bassinet with mesh sides
Use history: Used about three months on and off
Includes: Three fitted sheets
Notes: Mattress pad board is in three sections, so sheets can be a bit tricky to put on, but it works. Described as sturdy and clean. From a dog-friendly, non-smoking home.
Location: East Baldwin-Whitehall, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Good option for new parents who need a short-term sleep space next to the bed.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
LG LW1217ERSM Smart Window AC (East Liberty)
Item: LG LW1217ERSM 12,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner
Specs (from post):
- Cools up to 550 sq. ft.
- Smartphone and voice control (ThinQ, Amazon Alexa, Hey Google)
- Energy Star, 3 cool & fan speeds, 115V, white
Pickup details: About 82 lbs, in a window with 2 flights of stairs. You must remove it, carry it, transport it, and install it yourself. At least two people needed to move it safely.
Location: East Liberty / Pittsburgh, PA (listed as Pittsburgh on TrashNothing)
Source: trashnothing.com
Great for cooling a medium-sized room if you can handle the heavy lifting and stairs.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Wooden Cabinet with Glass Door
Item: Wooden cabinet with one glass door and one solid door
Condition: Described as sturdy
Use: Good for storage or display (books, dishes, decor, etc.)
Location: Ohio Township, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup note: On the second floor of a building; you must carry it down yourself.
Nice piece if you need extra storage and can manage stairs with furniture.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Can anyone use these?
Item: Five packages of an unspecified item
Condition: Not stated
Location: Squirrel Hill South, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster has five packages to give away but doesn’t specify what they are in the short description. Click through and message them to see if it’s something you can use.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free… various furniture items
Items: Mixed lot of fair-condition furniture, including:
- A couple of dressers
- Glass desk
- Small wooden desk
- 2 loveseats
- Recliner
- Box spring/mattress
Condition: Overall fair condition
Location: Brighton Heights, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup note: Items are on the 3rd floor; you must carry everything down yourself.
Good chance to furnish a room or apartment if you have help to move heavier pieces.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Scrap Metal Or For Recycling
Item: Washer, dryer, and other scrap items
Condition: Offered as scrap metal or for recycling
Location: Brightwood, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster says it is FREE and notes you can keep the items or recycle them for cash. Ideal if you do metal recycling or need parts.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Pittsburgh tend to go quickly, especially furniture and electronics. If something here catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the owner as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.