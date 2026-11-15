There are some great free items popping up around Pittsburgh right now, from furniture to baby gear and even an air conditioner. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home.

Item: Teal/blue sofa with wooden legs

Condition: Cat shredded both armrests; comes with a washable cover. Poster thinks it’s originally from West Elm, could be a nice repair project.

Location: Friendship, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable sofa that could work well in a living room if you don’t mind a project or using the cover to hide the damage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of pink glasses with flamingo and floral design

Condition: Described as beautiful; no damage mentioned

Location: Millvale and Shaler, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun glassware that would be great for parties or as decor. The post notes that a set is normally about $40, so this is a nice freebie if you like colorful kitchen items.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown loveseat with three decorative cushions, plus an entertainment center

Condition: Described as comfortable; no specific issues mentioned

Location: Holiday Park Blue Ridge, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice starter set for a living room or den. You’ll want to confirm exact dimensions and how to move both pieces when you message the poster.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby bedside bassinet with mesh sides

Use history: Used about three months on and off

Includes: Three fitted sheets

Notes: Mattress pad board is in three sections, so sheets can be a bit tricky to put on, but it works. Described as sturdy and clean. From a dog-friendly, non-smoking home.

Location: East Baldwin-Whitehall, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option for new parents who need a short-term sleep space next to the bed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: LG LW1217ERSM 12,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner

Specs (from post):

Cools up to 550 sq. ft.

Smartphone and voice control (ThinQ, Amazon Alexa, Hey Google)

(ThinQ, Amazon Alexa, Hey Google) Energy Star, 3 cool & fan speeds, 115V, white

Pickup details: About 82 lbs, in a window with 2 flights of stairs. You must remove it, carry it, transport it, and install it yourself. At least two people needed to move it safely.

Location: East Liberty / Pittsburgh, PA (listed as Pittsburgh on TrashNothing)

Source: trashnothing.com

Great for cooling a medium-sized room if you can handle the heavy lifting and stairs.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Wooden cabinet with one glass door and one solid door

Condition: Described as sturdy

Use: Good for storage or display (books, dishes, decor, etc.)

Location: Ohio Township, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup note: On the second floor of a building; you must carry it down yourself.

Nice piece if you need extra storage and can manage stairs with furniture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Five packages of an unspecified item

Condition: Not stated

Location: Squirrel Hill South, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has five packages to give away but doesn’t specify what they are in the short description. Click through and message them to see if it’s something you can use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items: Mixed lot of fair-condition furniture, including:

A couple of dressers

Glass desk

Small wooden desk

2 loveseats

Recliner

Box spring/mattress

Condition: Overall fair condition

Location: Brighton Heights, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup note: Items are on the 3rd floor; you must carry everything down yourself.

Good chance to furnish a room or apartment if you have help to move heavier pieces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Washer, dryer, and other scrap items

Condition: Offered as scrap metal or for recycling

Location: Brightwood, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster says it is FREE and notes you can keep the items or recycle them for cash. Ideal if you do metal recycling or need parts.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Pittsburgh tend to go quickly, especially furniture and electronics. If something here catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the owner as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.