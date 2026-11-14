Pittsburgh’s creative scene is busy right now—especially in radio and digital product design. Here are a few solid roles if you love media, storytelling, or UX.

Employer: Audacy, Inc.

Audacy, Inc. Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Onsite)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the voice of KDKA-AM/FM, a legacy Pittsburgh station with 100+ years of history. You’ll host live talk shows, interview local leaders, create digital content, and stay active on social media while covering news and community stories.

Employer: Audacy, Inc.

Audacy, Inc. Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Onsite)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love music and pop culture and know how to keep listeners engaged. You’ll run live shows, manage your on-air and online presence, help with contests and promos, and appear at station events.

Employer: SSi People (staffing for a client)

(staffing for a client) Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level UX role for someone strong in design systems and Figma. You’ll shape design strategy, lead discovery and research, map user flows, and guide other designers to keep complex products simple and consistent.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Pittsburgh’s creative jobs tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.