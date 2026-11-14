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🤝 Pittsburgh Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Pittsburgh’s care and support scene is busy right now, with several local orgs hiring people who want to help neighbors live safer, fuller lives. If you like hands-on work and being out in the community, these are worth a look.
Residential Care Advisor – Wilkinsburg
- Employer: Pittsburgh Mercy
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Wilkinsburg neighborhood)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support adults with intellectual disabilities/serious mental illness in a 56-bed personal care home. Great fit if you’re calm under pressure, team-focused, and want lots of resident interaction, outings, and activities. Benefits start Day 1 (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) match, and more). Requires HS diploma + 1 year experience or bachelor’s, driver’s license, and clearances.
Casual Pool Specialist – Residential/Day Programs
- Employer: Pittsburgh Mercy
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Part-time, flexible/as-needed
- Salary: Not listed
Very flexible role where you pick your shifts (must work at least 4 per month) to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in residential and/or day programs. You’ll help with daily living skills, activities, and documentation while working rotating shifts that may include weekends/holidays. Requires HS diploma or equivalent, driver’s license, transportation, and clearances.
Residential Support Specialist
- Employer: Pittsburgh Mercy
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt (overnights)
- Schedule: Friday–Tuesday overnights
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight role helping adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with daily living, medication, and community activities. You’ll work closely with a care team and follow person-centered plans. Benefits start Day 1 (medical, dental, vision, life, 403(b), PTO, holidays). Requires HS diploma or equivalent, driver’s license, transportation, clearances, and medication training within 90 days.
Behavior Support Specialist
- Employer: Achieva
- Location: Allegheny County (local travel required)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Pay: $28.25–$30.75/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus
- Schedule: Monday–Friday
Higher-level role creating and monitoring behavior support plans for adults with intellectual disabilities. You’ll do functional behavior assessments, data tracking, crisis prevention, and team training. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, company-paid life/LTD, 403(b) with contributions, PTO, holidays, and professional development).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site. You never know which one will line up with your schedule and experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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