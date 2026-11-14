Pittsburgh’s care and support scene is busy right now, with several local orgs hiring people who want to help neighbors live safer, fuller lives. If you like hands-on work and being out in the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pittsburgh Mercy

Pittsburgh Mercy Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Wilkinsburg neighborhood)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support adults with intellectual disabilities/serious mental illness in a 56-bed personal care home. Great fit if you’re calm under pressure, team-focused, and want lots of resident interaction, outings, and activities. Benefits start Day 1 (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) match, and more). Requires HS diploma + 1 year experience or bachelor’s, driver’s license, and clearances.

Employer: Pittsburgh Mercy

Pittsburgh Mercy Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time, flexible/as-needed

Salary: Not listed

Very flexible role where you pick your shifts (must work at least 4 per month) to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in residential and/or day programs. You’ll help with daily living skills, activities, and documentation while working rotating shifts that may include weekends/holidays. Requires HS diploma or equivalent, driver’s license, transportation, and clearances.

Employer: Pittsburgh Mercy

Pittsburgh Mercy Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt (overnights)

Schedule: Friday–Tuesday overnights

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role helping adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with daily living, medication, and community activities. You’ll work closely with a care team and follow person-centered plans. Benefits start Day 1 (medical, dental, vision, life, 403(b), PTO, holidays). Requires HS diploma or equivalent, driver’s license, transportation, clearances, and medication training within 90 days.

Employer: Achieva

Location: Allegheny County (local travel required)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Pay: $28.25–$30.75/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Higher-level role creating and monitoring behavior support plans for adults with intellectual disabilities. You’ll do functional behavior assessments, data tracking, crisis prevention, and team training. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, company-paid life/LTD, 403(b) with contributions, PTO, holidays, and professional development).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site. You never know which one will line up with your schedule and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.