Pittsburgh’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on coordination to high-level talent strategy. If you work in recruiting or people ops, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,600 – $162,800

Application deadline: 11/14/2026

This is a senior recruiting leader role overseeing day-to-day experienced-hire recruiting for Deloitte’s GPS business. You’ll manage a team of recruiters, run large-scale hiring efforts, and partner closely with business leaders on strategy and process improvements.

Employer: PNC

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (role can also sit in several other cities)

(role can also sit in several other cities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $157,300 (base; incentive eligible)

(base; incentive eligible) Application window: Expected to be posted for about 2 business days from 11/13/2026 (may be longer)

Lead executive recruiting for one of the region’s biggest banks, shaping senior talent strategy and managing a team of experienced recruiters. This role is heavy on executive search, market intel, and partnering with top leaders on high-impact hiring decisions.

Employer: Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Support HR across U.S. locations by running onboarding, background checks, and new-hire setup, plus helping with interview scheduling and candidate sourcing. Good fit if you have 2+ years in HR or recruiting support and want to grow your skills in HRIS, payroll, and talent acquisition.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—HR roles in Pittsburgh tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.