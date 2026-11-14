Pittsburgh’s logistics scene is busy right now, with big names hiring for high-impact roles. If you’ve got supply chain or operations experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Pittsburgh, PA (consulting role with ~50% travel )

(consulting role with ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600 – $338,300 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Application deadline: 2/25/2027

Lead large warehouse management system (WMS) implementations (Manhattan, BlueYonder) and shape supply chain strategy for major clients. This is a senior leadership role where you guide teams, own proposals, and help design next‑gen warehouse operations.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Pittsburgh, PA (consulting role with up to 50% travel )

(consulting role with ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Application deadline: 2/15/2027

Focus on big-picture network design: facility footprint, sourcing, inventory, and transportation flows. You’ll run end‑to‑end optimization projects, work with senior executives, and use advanced modeling tools to redesign global supply chains.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (office environment, Mon–Fri )

(office environment, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the central hub for complex customer orders from PO to delivery and invoicing, including international shipments across the Americas and beyond. Great fit if you enjoy detailed order management, global logistics coordination, and working across Sales, Finance, Legal, and Trade Compliance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.