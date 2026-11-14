Pittsburgh’s science scene is busy right now, from big universities to fast-growing tech. Here are several solid lab and research roles hiring around the city.

Employer: University of Pittsburgh (Med–Medicine)

University of Pittsburgh (Med–Medicine) Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Oakland campus)

Type: Full-time, on-campus

Salary: Hiring range TBD based on qualifications

Lead day-to-day operations for multiple clinical research studies, from start-up through close-out. This role is great if you know GCP, IRB, FDA/HIPAA rules, budgets, and REDCap/CTMS and want to manage teams, timelines, and audits.

Employer: University of Pittsburgh (Med–Pediatrics)

University of Pittsburgh (Med–Pediatrics) Location: UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh – Lawrenceville

Type: Full-time, on-campus

Salary: Hiring range TBD based on qualifications

Hands-on role doing research assessments with pediatric participants, managing protocol adherence, IRB renewals, and mentoring staff/students. Good fit if you have 2+ years’ experience, can handle flexible hours, and are comfortable completing PA clearances and TB testing.

Employer: Duolingo

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,500 – $149,500 + equity (USD)

Join Duolingo’s Assessment Research & Development team to design and study innovative language tests (like the Duolingo English Test). Ideal if you have a PhD in language testing/applied linguistics/measurement, strong R/Python skills, and want to publish, run studies, and work closely with engineers and designers.

Employer: Beacon Hill (staffing for a client)

(staffing for a client) Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Great entry or early-career lab role doing sample prep and standardized physical/chemical testing using methods like NIOSH, ASTM, USP, and FCC. Good for someone with a science background, strong attention to detail, and interest in growing into more advanced analytical work.

Employer: UPMC (posting via CHEManager International)

(posting via CHEManager International) Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, grant-funded

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Geramita neuroscience lab studying how early life trauma affects brain circuits and depression-related behavior in rodents. You’ll help manage a mouse colony, run stress protocols, code/analyze data, and handle daily lab tasks—great if you have rodent experience and some coding skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Pittsburgh labs and research teams are growing fast, and experience here can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.