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Crime
Police seek suspects in Port Vue copper thefts
12 days ago
Police are asking for help to identify people seen stealing copper wire from utility poles in Port Vue. Anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement. More information: https://t.co/iAs5Vx2C9m
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