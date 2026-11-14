Pittsburgh is busy and moving, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the road and talking with people, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Samuel, Son & Co. (Kim-Tam Logistics)

Samuel, Son & Co. (Kim-Tam Logistics) Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: Up to $0.69/mile (practical miles) + $0.45/mile home empty miles, $1,500 sign-on bonus, extra pay for short loads, picks/drops, weekend layover, and $28.02–$30.51/hr for detention/breakdown

Haul steel and industrial products in Conestoga trailers with no tarping. Home goal is weekly, with 2,000–2,500 miles/week, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match), paid vacation, and safety/referral bonuses.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: **About $18.00/hour + tips***

Park and retrieve customer vehicles, explain rates, and give directions while keeping things safe and friendly. Good fit if you like talking with people, can handle nights/weekends, and want career growth, training, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Aaron’s

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, Store-based

Pay: $16.00–$17.50/hour

Drive a company truck to deliver, install, and pick up furniture and electronics, while helping in the store and showing customers how to use their products. You’ll get Sundays off, another day off during the week, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and on-demand pay.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (regional: IN, MI, IL, OH, WI)

(regional: IN, MI, IL, OH, WI) Type: Full-time, Regional

Pay: $1,900–$2,200 per week + $2,500 sign-on bonus

Run regional routes with home time every week (out 5 days, home 2) and driver-unload using a powered pallet jack (training provided). Includes health, dental, and vision benefits and automatic transmissions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers in Pittsburgh are hiring often, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.