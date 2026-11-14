Pittsburgh’s sales scene is busy right now—lots of field, inside, and leadership roles, many with strong commission or six-figure potential. Here are several solid options if you like closing deals and building relationships.

Employer: Columbus McKinnon

Location: Remote, based in Pittsburgh, PA or Cleveland, OH (50% travel in territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000 base + competitive commissions & bonuses

You’ll manage a territory of distributors and end users, selling lifting and motion solutions and growing market share. Good fit if you like travel, building long-term accounts, and want a stable base plus upside.

Employer: Schaeffer Mfg. Company

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (field-based)

Type: Independent contractor (100% commission)

Salary: 100% commission, no cap

Build your own book of business with fleets, plants, and heavy equipment users selling premium lubricants and additives. Best for experienced B2B reps who want residual income, schedule freedom, and true business-owner control.

Employer: Edgecom Energy

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (remote until Q1 2027, then in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$120,000 OTE + commission + benefits

Help launch Edgecom’s U.S. expansion by prospecting large commercial and industrial energy users in the PJM market. Great for hunters who like tech, data, and energy markets and want clear upside as the team scales.

Employer: Rise Technical (recruiting for an established HVAC company)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$200,000 base + 25–40% bonus (OTE ~$190,000–$275,000) + strong benefits

Lead a regional HVAC sales team across engineering firms, manufacturers, and contractors. Ideal for seasoned HVAC sales leaders ready for director-level ownership and a path toward senior director or VP.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Pittsburgh Market (financial center assignment based on business needs)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed (40 hours/week, licensed advisor track)

Advise clients on investments, banking, and long-term financial plans while you complete required licenses and training. Good for relationship-driven sellers who want a structured path in wealth management.

Employer: 4ENSIC Roofing

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid field/remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based, unlimited earning potential

Work directly with homeowners doing neighborhood marketing, roof inspections, and insurance/restoration sales. Strong fit if you’re competitive, like being outside, and want high commissions with training provided.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb (via VetJobs)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,230–$168,714 + incentives

High-level neuroscience sales role calling on neurologists and other HCPs, focused on scientific dialogue and territory strategy. Best for experienced pharma/biotech reps with strong clinical communication skills.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)

Location: Remote (serving Pittsburgh area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based, no income cap

You get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold prospecting. Perfect for proven closers who know their conversion rate and want to focus almost entirely on funding loans.

Employer: Tech Health Connect

Location: Pittsburgh, PA & Eastern Ohio (onsite with territory travel)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed (relocation assistance available)

Territory sales role selling industrial finishing equipment to manufacturers. Great for mechanically minded folks with 2+ years in manufacturing/operations who want to move into technical sales.

Employer: Not listed (Indeed posting)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA & Eastern Ohio

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar industrial finishing sales role focused on abrasive blasting, vibratory finishing, and surface prep. Strong match if you’ve supervised or worked in metal finishing and want a customer-facing career.

Employer: Tier 1 Marketing

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (in person, field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $800–$1,200 per week

You’ll visit local businesses, learn their wireless/tech needs, and sell AT&T business solutions. Good entry point if you have customer service or retail experience and want to break into B2B sales.

Employer: PracticeResults

Location: Southpointe area (Pittsburgh region), in person

Type: Full-time, 100% inside sales

Pay: $50,000–$125,000 per year (base + commission)

Phone- and web-based sales helping chiropractors learn about medical devices and systems. Strong fit if you’re energetic on the phone and want uncapped commissions with some healthcare exposure.

Employer: DQE Communications LLC

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (preferred; or travel in twice a month)

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: Not listed (Director–VP level)

Own and grow DQE’s wholesale business with large wireless/wireline carriers and hyperscalers, reporting directly to the CEO. Ideal for experienced wholesale telecom leaders with strong carrier relationships.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.38–$25.38 per hour + overtime potential + full benefits

Front-counter/phone role helping contractors and industrial customers rent equipment. Good for people with strong customer service skills who like a mix of office and light physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send a few applications while these roles are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.