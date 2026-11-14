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📣 Pittsburgh Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles
Pittsburgh’s sales scene is busy right now—lots of field, inside, and leadership roles, many with strong commission or six-figure potential. Here are several solid options if you like closing deals and building relationships.
Outside Sales Representative – Industrial Products
Employer: Columbus McKinnon
Location: Remote, based in Pittsburgh, PA or Cleveland, OH (50% travel in territory)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $50,000–$60,000 base + competitive commissions & bonuses
You’ll manage a territory of distributors and end users, selling lifting and motion solutions and growing market share. Good fit if you like travel, building long-term accounts, and want a stable base plus upside.
Independent Industrial Lubrication Consultant (1099 Entrepreneur)
Employer: Schaeffer Mfg. Company
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (field-based)
Type: Independent contractor (100% commission)
Salary: 100% commission, no cap
Build your own book of business with fleets, plants, and heavy equipment users selling premium lubricants and additives. Best for experienced B2B reps who want residual income, schedule freedom, and true business-owner control.
Business Development Rep (PJM Region)
Employer: Edgecom Energy
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (remote until Q1 2027, then in-office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$120,000 OTE + commission + benefits
Help launch Edgecom’s U.S. expansion by prospecting large commercial and industrial energy users in the PJM market. Great for hunters who like tech, data, and energy markets and want clear upside as the team scales.
Sales Director – HVAC
Employer: Rise Technical (recruiting for an established HVAC company)
Location: Pittsburgh, PA – Hybrid
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$200,000 base + 25–40% bonus (OTE ~$190,000–$275,000) + strong benefits
Lead a regional HVAC sales team across engineering firms, manufacturers, and contractors. Ideal for seasoned HVAC sales leaders ready for director-level ownership and a path toward senior director or VP.
Financial Solutions Advisor – Registration Candidate
Employer: Bank of America
Location: Pittsburgh Market (financial center assignment based on business needs)
Type: Full-time, in-office
Salary: Not listed (40 hours/week, licensed advisor track)
Advise clients on investments, banking, and long-term financial plans while you complete required licenses and training. Good for relationship-driven sellers who want a structured path in wealth management.
Sales & Marketing Representative – Roofing
Employer: 4ENSIC Roofing
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid field/remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Commission-based, unlimited earning potential
Work directly with homeowners doing neighborhood marketing, roof inspections, and insurance/restoration sales. Strong fit if you’re competitive, like being outside, and want high commissions with training provided.
Senior Therapeutic Area Specialist, Neuroscience
Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb (via VetJobs)
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $139,230–$168,714 + incentives
High-level neuroscience sales role calling on neurologists and other HCPs, focused on scientific dialogue and territory strategy. Best for experienced pharma/biotech reps with strong clinical communication skills.
Mortgage Loan Officer – Live Transfers & Online Leads
Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)
Location: Remote (serving Pittsburgh area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Commission-based, no income cap
You get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold prospecting. Perfect for proven closers who know their conversion rate and want to focus almost entirely on funding loans.
Sales Engineer – Industrial Equipment
Employer: Tech Health Connect
Location: Pittsburgh, PA & Eastern Ohio (onsite with territory travel)
Type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: Not listed (relocation assistance available)
Territory sales role selling industrial finishing equipment to manufacturers. Great for mechanically minded folks with 2+ years in manufacturing/operations who want to move into technical sales.
Sales Engineer – Industrial Finishing
Employer: Not listed (Indeed posting)
Location: Pittsburgh, PA & Eastern Ohio
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Very similar industrial finishing sales role focused on abrasive blasting, vibratory finishing, and surface prep. Strong match if you’ve supervised or worked in metal finishing and want a customer-facing career.
Customer Sales Specialist – AT&T Business Campaign
Employer: Tier 1 Marketing
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (in person, field-based)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $800–$1,200 per week
You’ll visit local businesses, learn their wireless/tech needs, and sell AT&T business solutions. Good entry point if you have customer service or retail experience and want to break into B2B sales.
Inside Sales Representative – Medical Devices for Chiropractors
Employer: PracticeResults
Location: Southpointe area (Pittsburgh region), in person
Type: Full-time, 100% inside sales
Pay: $50,000–$125,000 per year (base + commission)
Phone- and web-based sales helping chiropractors learn about medical devices and systems. Strong fit if you’re energetic on the phone and want uncapped commissions with some healthcare exposure.
Wholesale Sales Leader – Fiber Network
Employer: DQE Communications LLC
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (preferred; or travel in twice a month)
Type: Full-time, senior leadership
Salary: Not listed (Director–VP level)
Own and grow DQE’s wholesale business with large wireless/wireline carriers and hyperscalers, reporting directly to the CEO. Ideal for experienced wholesale telecom leaders with strong carrier relationships.
Equipment Rental Specialist (Inside Sales)
Employer: Sunbelt Rentals
Location: Pittsburgh, PA (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.38–$25.38 per hour + overtime potential + full benefits
Front-counter/phone role helping contractors and industrial customers rent equipment. Good for people with strong customer service skills who like a mix of office and light physical work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send a few applications while these roles are fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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