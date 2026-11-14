Pittsburgh’s making things again—from safety tech to thrift operations and heavy equipment. Here are several solid manufacturing and production roles hiring now in and around Pittsburgh, PA.

Employer: Strata Worldwide

Location: Canonsburg, PA (greater Pittsburgh area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Support a global industrial safety manufacturer by owning the ISO 9001:2015 quality system, audits, RMAs, and corrective actions. Great fit if you have an engineering degree, 2+ years in manufacturing quality, and experience with ISO certification, Six Sigma, or CQE/CQA.

Employer: Red White and Blue Thrift Store

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Lead the production room in a busy thrift store—overseeing workflow, quality, safety, and coaching the team. Good role if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, like a fast-paced, hands-on environment, and want to grow into more leadership with on-the-job training.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $17.75–$23.72/hour

Keep rental equipment moving—staging, inspecting, and light servicing gear for a national equipment rental company. Includes on-the-job training, strong benefits (health, 401k match, PTO), and room to move into mechanic, driver, or customer service roles.

Employer: Gulftech Group (Gulfco Manufacturing)

Location: Manufacturing plant in Pueblo, Colorado (recruiting from Pittsburgh area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $36/hour starting, with higher full range and future increases

Expert-level manual and CNC machinist roles with a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu), 1st and 2nd shift options, and relocation assistance for eligible hires. Ideal if you’re a highly skilled machinist ready to relocate for higher pay, strong benefits, and more autonomy on the shop floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your application is in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.