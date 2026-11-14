undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Pittsburgh Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings From $18–$36/hr
Pittsburgh’s making things again—from safety tech to thrift operations and heavy equipment. Here are several solid manufacturing and production roles hiring now in and around Pittsburgh, PA.
Quality Engineer
Employer: Strata Worldwide
Location: Canonsburg, PA (greater Pittsburgh area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Support a global industrial safety manufacturer by owning the ISO 9001:2015 quality system, audits, RMAs, and corrective actions. Great fit if you have an engineering degree, 2+ years in manufacturing quality, and experience with ISO certification, Six Sigma, or CQE/CQA.
Production Supervisor
Employer: Red White and Blue Thrift Store
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18–$20/hour
Lead the production room in a busy thrift store—overseeing workflow, quality, safety, and coaching the team. Good role if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, like a fast-paced, hands-on environment, and want to grow into more leadership with on-the-job training.
Yard Associate (Porter / Yard Worker)
Employer: Sunbelt Rentals
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Type: Full-time
Base Pay Range: $17.75–$23.72/hour
Keep rental equipment moving—staging, inspecting, and light servicing gear for a national equipment rental company. Includes on-the-job training, strong benefits (health, 401k match, PTO), and room to move into mechanic, driver, or customer service roles.
Career Opportunities for Skilled Machinists
Employer: Gulftech Group (Gulfco Manufacturing)
Location: Manufacturing plant in Pueblo, Colorado (recruiting from Pittsburgh area)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Up to $36/hour starting, with higher full range and future increases
Expert-level manual and CNC machinist roles with a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu), 1st and 2nd shift options, and relocation assistance for eligible hires. Ideal if you’re a highly skilled machinist ready to relocate for higher pay, strong benefits, and more autonomy on the shop floor.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your application is in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.