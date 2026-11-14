Pittsburgh’s legal scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned litigators and folks who keep cases moving behind the scenes. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company

First Chicago Insurance Company Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle complex auto bodily injury and liability claims, from investigation through settlement. Good fit if you have 3–5 years casualty claims experience, know legal/medical terms, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and more).

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a law firm client)

(recruiting for a law firm client) Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Junior corporate/transactional attorney role supporting M&A, entity formation, contracts, and general business work. Great for 1+ year attorneys or strong new PA bar admits who want hands-on deal experience and exposure to a wide range of business clients.

Employer: Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough (AmLaw 100)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level paralegal spot on a commercial and complex business litigation team. You’ll manage deadlines, e-filing, PACER research, and draft pleadings while working closely with attorneys. They want ~5+ years law firm experience, a paralegal certificate (or equivalent experience), and offer medical, dental, vision, life, PTO, and retirement.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a defense firm)

(recruiting for a defense firm) Location: Pittsburgh, PA – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $145,000/year

Experienced insurance defense / general liability litigator role handling personal injury, premises liability, and related claims from intake through trial or resolution. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years civil litigation, solid trial/ADR experience, and want a hybrid schedule plus health, dental, vision, PTO, bonus, and tech allowance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—firms often have similar roles open or coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.