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Pittsburgh
💻 Pittsburgh IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now
13 days ago
Pittsburgh’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially for senior engineers, architects, and data pros. If you’ve got experience in AI, cloud, security, or enterprise platforms, there’s a lot here worth a closer look.
Senior Software Engineer - Database Automation and Platform Engineering
- Employer: PNC
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (onsite)
- Salary: $86,250 – $158,125 + incentive
- Type: Full-time
Design and build automation for large Oracle and enterprise database platforms—provisioning, patching, monitoring, and compliance. Strong Oracle, Python, Linux, and Ansible skills are key; you’ll lead technical initiatives and mentor others in a highly visible role.
Staff Software Engineer, AI/ML, Shopping on Search
- Employer: Google
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA or New York, NY
- Salary: $207,000 – $300,000 + ~20% bonus + equity + benefits
- Type: Full-time
Senior AI/ML role improving Google’s shopping experiences across Search, Gemini, YouTube, and Ads. You’ll drive technical strategy for GenAI features, ranking, and recommendations at massive scale.
Senior Technical Program Manager – InfoSec
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Remote-first (Pittsburgh eligible, U.S.-based)
- Salary (Sapphire states incl. PA): $146,000 – $206,000 + equity + stipends
- Type: Full-time
Lead cross-functional security programs across InfoSec, IT, and Engineering. You’ll turn risk assessments into clear roadmaps, drive vulnerability remediation, and improve security operations at scale.
Full Stack Developer
- Employer: VLink Inc
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA or Strongsville, OH | Onsite
- Type: Full-time, permanent
Senior full-stack role (Java/Spring Boot + Angular) owning APIs, microservices, and responsive UIs. You’ll lead a dev team, drive coding standards, and work heavily with CI/CD and release management.
Forward Deployed AI Engineer Sr Manager
- Employer: Accenture
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel 25–75%)
- Salary (by location, e.g. OH): ~$122,700 – $293,000 (range varies by state)
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on, client-facing AI engineering role integrating LLMs (OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini) with enterprise platforms like SAP and ServiceNow. Ideal if you have 10+ years in distributed systems and love building real-world AI workflows.
Snowflake Advanced AI Solution Lead
- Employer: Accenture
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel up to 100% depending on client)
- Salary (by location, e.g. OH): ~$87,400 – $235,000 (range varies by state)
- Type: Full-time
Lead AI/ML solutions on Snowflake (Cortex AI, agents, search) from model design to MLOps/LLMOps in production. Great fit if you’ve deployed ML at scale and know distributed computing and cloud.
Microsoft 365 AI Solution Architect (Manager)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (multi-city, hybrid client work)
- Salary: $125,900 – $231,100 (up to $262,600 in select markets)
- Type: Full-time
Architect AI-first digital workplace solutions using M365, Copilot, Power Platform, and SharePoint. You’ll lead enterprise implementations and help clients roll out Copilot and responsible AI frameworks.
NetSuite Financials Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel up to 50%)
- Salary: $134,500 – $265,100
- Type: Full-time
Lead NetSuite implementations across record-to-report, procure-to-pay, or order-to-cash. You’ll manage teams, own client relationships, and drive full lifecycle ERP projects.
Flexible Consumption Billing Implementation Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel up to 50%)
- Salary: $134,500 – $265,100
- Type: Full-time
Own subscription billing transformations (Zuora, NetSuite, SAP BRIM, etc.). You’ll design lead-to-cash architectures and lead multi-team cloud billing implementations.
PAM Senior Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel 40–60%)
- Salary: $163,400 – $322,100
- Type: Full-time
Senior cyber role leading privileged access management strategy and large-scale implementations (CyberArk, Delinea, BeyondTrust, HashiCorp Vault). Heavy focus on client leadership and practice growth.
Salesforce Life Sciences Lead Technical Architect
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel up to 50%)
- Salary: $141,000 – $278,000
- Type: Full-time
Own architecture for Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud in patient services and customer engagement. You’ll design multi-region solutions using Data Cloud, Databricks, and agentic capabilities.
Anaplan Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel 0–10%)
- Salary: $88,600 – $163,100
- Type: Full-time
Certified Anaplan Solution Architect role supporting Deloitte’s internal planning platform. You’ll lead Anaplan implementations, enhancements, and UX design for forecasting and financial planning.
Vice President, Mainframe Engineer II
- Employer: Archer recruiting for BNY
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
Senior mainframe engineer role (COBOL, JCL, CICS, DB2, VSAM) supporting asset servicing systems. You’ll own complex SDLC work, performance tuning, and batch scheduling in a large financial environment.
Consultant Risk and Forensics – Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid, travel up to 50%)
- Salary: $86,700 – $170,900
- Type: Full-time
Early-career consulting role working with eDiscovery, unstructured data, and generative AI tools. You’ll use platforms like Relativity and Power BI to support investigations and regulatory work.
Appian Solution Architect – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead Appian BPM architecture and low-code solutions, integrating with cloud platforms and automation tools. You’ll guide Scrum delivery and advise execs on process digitization.
Appian Solution Architect – Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
- Type: Full-time
Director-level role setting Appian strategy, cloud/network architecture, and integration patterns across multiple programs. Strong fit if you’ve led large portfolios and enjoy executive-facing work.
NetSuite Financials Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel up to 50%)
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on NetSuite implementation role across finance processes. You’ll run workshops, configure the system, build customizations, and support go-lives.
Data Engineer – Analytics
- Employer: Archer recruiting for Air
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (onsite, up to 10% travel)
- Type: Full-time
Data engineer role at an AI-native platform company focused on enterprise readiness. You’ll build SQL- and Python-based ETL pipelines, medallion architectures, and analytics models; U.S. citizenship required.
Digital Channels Product Analyst
- Employer: F.N.B. Corporation
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (downtown)
- Type: Full-time
Support FNB’s digital banking products, especially online account opening. You’ll lead testing, defect tracking, and analysis to improve customer experience and support new digital features.
SAP Analytics Architect – SAC/Datasphere/BDC (Manager)
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead SAP analytics architecture using SAC, Datasphere, and BDC for finance and operations reporting. You’ll manage client workstreams, coach teams, and design scalable data models and integrations.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s still fresh—senior IT roles in Pittsburgh tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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