Pittsburgh’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially for senior engineers, architects, and data pros. If you’ve got experience in AI, cloud, security, or enterprise platforms, there’s a lot here worth a closer look.

Employer: PNC

PNC Location: Pittsburgh, PA (onsite)

Salary: $86,250 – $158,125 + incentive

Type: Full-time

Design and build automation for large Oracle and enterprise database platforms—provisioning, patching, monitoring, and compliance. Strong Oracle, Python, Linux, and Ansible skills are key; you’ll lead technical initiatives and mentor others in a highly visible role.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Pittsburgh, PA or New York, NY

Salary: $207,000 – $300,000 + ~20% bonus + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Senior AI/ML role improving Google’s shopping experiences across Search, Gemini, YouTube, and Ads. You’ll drive technical strategy for GenAI features, ranking, and recommendations at massive scale.

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Remote-first (Pittsburgh eligible, U.S.-based)

Salary (Sapphire states incl. PA): $146,000 – $206,000 + equity + stipends

Type: Full-time

Lead cross-functional security programs across InfoSec, IT, and Engineering. You’ll turn risk assessments into clear roadmaps, drive vulnerability remediation, and improve security operations at scale.

Employer: VLink Inc

VLink Inc Location: Pittsburgh, PA or Strongsville, OH | Onsite

Type: Full-time, permanent

Senior full-stack role (Java/Spring Boot + Angular) owning APIs, microservices, and responsive UIs. You’ll lead a dev team, drive coding standards, and work heavily with CI/CD and release management.

Employer: Accenture

Accenture Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel 25–75%)

Salary (by location, e.g. OH): ~$122,700 – $293,000 (range varies by state)

(range varies by state) Type: Full-time

Hands-on, client-facing AI engineering role integrating LLMs (OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini) with enterprise platforms like SAP and ServiceNow. Ideal if you have 10+ years in distributed systems and love building real-world AI workflows.

Employer: Accenture

Accenture Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel up to 100% depending on client)

Salary (by location, e.g. OH): ~$87,400 – $235,000 (range varies by state)

(range varies by state) Type: Full-time

Lead AI/ML solutions on Snowflake (Cortex AI, agents, search) from model design to MLOps/LLMOps in production. Great fit if you’ve deployed ML at scale and know distributed computing and cloud.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Pittsburgh, PA (multi-city, hybrid client work)

Salary: $125,900 – $231,100 (up to $262,600 in select markets)

Type: Full-time

Architect AI-first digital workplace solutions using M365, Copilot, Power Platform, and SharePoint. You’ll lead enterprise implementations and help clients roll out Copilot and responsible AI frameworks.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel up to 50%)

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Type: Full-time

Lead NetSuite implementations across record-to-report, procure-to-pay, or order-to-cash. You’ll manage teams, own client relationships, and drive full lifecycle ERP projects.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel up to 50%)

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Type: Full-time

Own subscription billing transformations (Zuora, NetSuite, SAP BRIM, etc.). You’ll design lead-to-cash architectures and lead multi-team cloud billing implementations.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel 40–60%)

Salary: $163,400 – $322,100

Type: Full-time

Senior cyber role leading privileged access management strategy and large-scale implementations (CyberArk, Delinea, BeyondTrust, HashiCorp Vault). Heavy focus on client leadership and practice growth.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel up to 50%)

Salary: $141,000 – $278,000

Type: Full-time

Own architecture for Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud in patient services and customer engagement. You’ll design multi-region solutions using Data Cloud, Databricks, and agentic capabilities.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel 0–10%)

Salary: $88,600 – $163,100

Type: Full-time

Certified Anaplan Solution Architect role supporting Deloitte’s internal planning platform. You’ll lead Anaplan implementations, enhancements, and UX design for forecasting and financial planning.

Employer: Archer recruiting for BNY

Archer recruiting for Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Senior mainframe engineer role (COBOL, JCL, CICS, DB2, VSAM) supporting asset servicing systems. You’ll own complex SDLC work, performance tuning, and batch scheduling in a large financial environment.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid, travel up to 50%)

Salary: $86,700 – $170,900

Type: Full-time

Early-career consulting role working with eDiscovery, unstructured data, and generative AI tools. You’ll use platforms like Relativity and Power BI to support investigations and regulatory work.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Type: Full-time

Lead Appian BPM architecture and low-code solutions, integrating with cloud platforms and automation tools. You’ll guide Scrum delivery and advise execs on process digitization.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Type: Full-time

Director-level role setting Appian strategy, cloud/network architecture, and integration patterns across multiple programs. Strong fit if you’ve led large portfolios and enjoy executive-facing work.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Pittsburgh, PA (travel up to 50%)

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Type: Full-time

Hands-on NetSuite implementation role across finance processes. You’ll run workshops, configure the system, build customizations, and support go-lives.

Employer: Archer recruiting for Air

Archer recruiting for Location: Pittsburgh, PA (onsite, up to 10% travel)

Type: Full-time

Data engineer role at an AI-native platform company focused on enterprise readiness. You’ll build SQL- and Python-based ETL pipelines, medallion architectures, and analytics models; U.S. citizenship required.

Employer: F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation Location: Pittsburgh, PA (downtown)

Type: Full-time

Support FNB’s digital banking products, especially online account opening. You’ll lead testing, defect tracking, and analysis to improve customer experience and support new digital features.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Type: Full-time

Lead SAP analytics architecture using SAC, Datasphere, and BDC for finance and operations reporting. You’ll manage client workstreams, coach teams, and design scalable data models and integrations.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s still fresh—senior IT roles in Pittsburgh tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.