Pittsburgh’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—hospitals, hotels, and restaurants are all hiring. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to leadership roles.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare Location: UPMC Children’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.30/hour

No experience needed, weekday schedule with rotating weekends, and a big benefits package. Great fit if you want hospital stability and like working around patients and families.

Employer: Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (Landry’s)

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (Landry’s) Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Hourly (non-tipped)

Hourly (non-tipped) Pay: From $20.00/hour

Back-of-house role in a busy restaurant with strong training, discounts, and room to grow. Spanish-language posting and prior restaurant experience preferred.

Employer: UPMC

Location: Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, flex full-time, part-time, casual

Hospital food service role focused on patient meals and safety, with shifts between 5:00am–8:30pm including weekends/holidays. Good option if you want healthcare benefits and clear growth paths.

Employer: Southern Tier Brewing Company / Artisanal Brewing Ventures

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time

Join a craft beer taproom kitchen with flexible schedules, product discounts, and growth across multiple brands. Best for cooks with 2+ years line/prep experience who like a high-energy, team setting.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Ross Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19.15–$19.95/hour

Department-store restaurant line cook job with strong retail-style benefits and PTO. Great if you have at least 1 year food service experience and want steady hours in a polished environment.

Employer: ZMC Hotels

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Front desk-style hotel role with 8-hour shifts (7–3, 3–11, 11–7). Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonuses, and big hotel discounts—ideal if you’re organized and love helping travelers.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: North Fayette, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.00/hour + tips

Fast-casual spot where you rotate stations, get weekly pay, meal discounts, and benefits (for eligible staff). Good for anyone 16+ who wants a fun, fast-paced first or next job.

Employer: Marriott International (Westin)

Location: Downtown Pittsburgh, PA (1000 Penn Ave)

Type: Full-time, non-management

Full-time, non-management Pay: $17.78–$19.53/hour

Dishwashing and kitchen support role at a major hotel brand, no diploma or experience required. Solid fit if you want hotel perks and don’t mind physical work and flexible shifts.

Employer: CulinArt (Compass Group)

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year

Senior leader for a university dining program, overseeing residential and retail dining, budgets, and union teams. Great for experienced food service managers with higher-ed and P&L background.

Employer: McDonald's Warrendale

Location: 2925 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Late-afternoon shifts between 2pm–11pm, with employee meals, tuition help, early pay, and flexible scheduling. Good for anyone wanting steady hours and simple, trainable tasks.

Employer: Benihana

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Front-of-house role greeting guests, managing reservations, and seating in a busy “vibe dining” restaurant. Comes with medical/dental/vision (FT), 401(k), PTO, and strong growth potential.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

Location: Capital One – Ross Park Mall, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $18.00/hour + tips

Lead a café/barista team, handle schedules and training, and still work hands-on. Nice mix of leadership and hourly perks, with flexible hours and Compass Group benefits.

Employer: Benihana

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

High-volume kitchen role focused on consistent, high-quality plates in a lively setting. Includes benefits, PTO, and strong growth paths if you’re serious about cooking.

Employer: Renewal Inc

Location: Downtown Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Not stated (onsite, high-volume)

Plan, cook, and serve large-batch meals in a community corrections facility while supervising residents during meal service. Good for experienced cooks (2+ years) who want meaningful, structured work.

Employer: Laundry Care

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (remote/field)

Type: Contract

Contract Pay: About $50–$300/month (per orders completed)

Home-based side gig: pick up, wash, fold, and deliver laundry for local clients. Flexible way to earn extra money if you have a car and can stay organized.

Employer: Benihana

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Not stated (restaurant, likely variable)

Hands-on sushi role preparing rolls, sashimi, and more in a high-volume setting. Best for experienced sushi chefs who care about knife work, presentation, and speed.

Employer: Shabu Shabu Hot Pot and Grill

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time and Full-time

Front-of-house hybrid role greeting guests, managing reservations, and possibly serving. Offers employee discounts and flexible schedules in a lively hot pot setting.

Employer: Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time

Serve in a high-end, speakeasy-style lounge open Thu–Sat evenings. Great for experienced servers who want a stylish, guest-focused environment.

Employer: Hampton Inn West Mifflin

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time (24–32 hours/week)

Part-time (24–32 hours/week) Pay: $13.00–$14.00/hour

Split role handling guest check-ins and overnight audit work. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like quieter night shifts, and want hotel experience.

Employer: Benihana

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Back-of-house prep role supporting a busy kitchen with consistent recipes and food safety. Comes with benefits and is ideal if you want to sharpen your knife skills and grow in BOH.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Pittsburgh spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.