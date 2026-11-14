Pittsburgh’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for people who can run complex programs, strategy, and tech. Here are several standout executive and management roles worth a serious look.

Employer: Egis in the U.S.

Egis in the U.S. Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $117,000 – $180,000 annually

This is a senior role for a PA-licensed civil engineer (PE) with 12+ years in roadway, traffic, or bridge design and project management. You’ll lead PennDOT/Turnpike and local projects, own budgets and client relationships, mentor staff, and tap into a global firm’s resources with strong benefits and hybrid options.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (consulting travel up to 50%)

(consulting travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $198,700 – $391,500 annually

Lead AI-enabled service transformations for big retail and consumer brands across digital self-service, contact centers, and field service. This is a high-impact, client-facing consulting role for someone with 10+ years in service transformation and 8+ years in consumer sector strategy, with a clear application deadline of November 15, 2026.

Employer: Wesco

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $164,391 – $287,684 annually

Partner directly with the CEO, CFO, and SBU leaders to shape Wesco’s enterprise portfolio and growth strategy. Ideal for someone with 4+ years at a top-tier strategy consulting or similar environment and strong experience structuring ambiguous problems, building models, and influencing senior leaders.

Employer: Pittsburgh Parking Authority

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Allegheny County residency required)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Public-sector style role managing construction projects, contracts, bids, and MWDBE participation across the Authority. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in business/engineering (or equivalent experience), 3+ years in project management and procurement, and want to work closely with city agencies and local vendors.

Employer: Google

Location: Pittsburgh, PA or Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (US): $163,000 – $236,000 + ~15% bonus + equity + benefits

Lead AI-driven shopping and search features across Google surfaces, driving complex cross-org programs from idea to launch. You’ll need 5+ years of program management, experience shipping software features, and hands-on use of AI for features or process improvement.

Employer: Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,915.20 – $82,183.92 annually

Run the Northside Opportunity Center, including a 24-hour men’s shelter, food pantry, free store, and drop-in center. This is a hands-on community leadership role for someone with a bachelor’s (or equivalent experience) and prior management experience in human services or nonprofit programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits, and many employers are open to strong, adjacent experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.