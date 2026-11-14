Pittsburgh’s education scene is busy right now, with new centers opening and schools growing. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with kids and want steady, meaningful work.

Employer: KidStrong

KidStrong Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$23/hour (classes), $30/hour (birthday parties)

Coach small groups of kids (15 months–11 years) using a science-based program that builds brain, body, and character. Great fit if you have kid experience, high energy, and want flexible hours with paid training, free uniforms, and chances to grow.

Employer: Oak Grove Academy

Location: Sharpsburg, just outside Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $25.25–$30.41/hour

Lead a brand-new child care center from day one—oversee licensing, hire and train staff, build curriculum, and partner with families. Ideal if you meet PA director qualifications and want to shape a program from the ground up with health insurance, PTO, childcare discount, and professional development.

Employer: Urban Pathways K5 College Charter School

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, 10-month role

Pay: From $52,000/year

Help lead school culture in a K–5 charter school by supporting behavior systems, restorative practices, and daily operations. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree, 2–3 years working with youth, and want benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO) plus ongoing professional development.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—Pittsburgh’s education jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.