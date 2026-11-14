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Pittsburgh
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Pittsburgh
13 days ago
Pittsburgh’s service scene is busy right now—banks, beauty, telecom, and more are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of entry-level and lead roles here.
Full-time Teller, Fox Chapel
- Employer: Dollar Bank
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Fox Chapel area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Handle deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, and more while being the first friendly face customers see. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, professional, and want solid banking experience.
Apprentice Jeweler – Signet Jewelers – Pointe at North Fayette
- Employer: Signet Jewelers (Kay/Jared/Zales family)
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, some nights/weekends)
- Pay: Minimum $15/hour + benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, discounts
Start in customer service and jewelry polishing, then train up to a Bench Jeweler with paid certification classes. Great if you’re creative, love detailed work, and want a clear growth path.
Lead Customer Service Representative
- Employer: GetGo Café + Market (Circle K listing details)
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Babcock Blvd)
- Type: Full-time, days & evenings
- Pay: $16.50–$17.00/hour
Lead the shift, jump on register, help with fuel, lottery, and store upkeep, and guide other team members when managers are out. Good step up if you’ve done retail and want leadership experience.
Specialty Beauty Advisor – Clinique
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Focus on Clinique makeup, skincare, and fragrance—doing demos, makeup applications, and building a client list. Ideal if you love beauty, enjoy chatting with guests, and want regular brand training.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time (~38 hrs/week)
- Pay: $26.00/hour to start, $27.00/hour in year 2
Help run the store: scheduling, inventory, merchandising, and leading the team. Comes with strong benefits, paid time off, and 401(k) match—great for experienced retail folks ready for a higher-responsibility role.
Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour base + $5/hour training pay; at least $20/hour with incentives
Help customers pick phones and plans while learning the tech side and using digital tools. Includes stock grants, 401(k), medical, paid time off, and phone/internet discounts with a clear path to Mobile Expert.
Liberty Lead
- Employer: Holistic Industries
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (base pay + monthly bonus)
Lead the team in a cannabis retail shop—coaching budtenders, managing inventory, and keeping everything compliant while educating customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and store discount.
Customer Service / Inside Sales – Counter Sales Associate
- Employer: HVAC Distributors
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (competitive compensation + spiffs)
Support HVAC contractors by phone and at the counter, entering orders and helping promote specials. Good for experienced customer service/sales pros who want benefits, 401(k) match, and growth in a stable company.
Car Wash Attendant – Clean Express Auto Wash
- Employer: Express Wash Concepts
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Clairton Blvd)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour
Work outdoors helping customers, selling unlimited wash memberships, and keeping cars moving. Includes pay raises tied to training, vacation, uniforms, and wash/retail perks—nice fit if you like being active.
Agent Passenger Service
- Employer: Trego/Dugan Aviation
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (airport)
- Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs/week, early AM shift)
- Pay: $18/hour, paid weekly + flight benefits
Help travelers with check-in, boarding, baggage, and special assistance in a fast-paced airport setting. Good entry into aviation with training in Seattle (hotel & flights paid) and room to move toward full-time.
Pick one or two that match your energy—customer-facing, beauty, tech, cannabis, or airport—and send in an application this week while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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