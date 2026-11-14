Pittsburgh’s service scene is busy right now—banks, beauty, telecom, and more are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of entry-level and lead roles here.

Employer: Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Fox Chapel area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, and more while being the first friendly face customers see. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, professional, and want solid banking experience.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Kay/Jared/Zales family)

(Kay/Jared/Zales family) Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, some nights/weekends)

Pay: Minimum $15/hour + benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, discounts

Start in customer service and jewelry polishing, then train up to a Bench Jeweler with paid certification classes. Great if you’re creative, love detailed work, and want a clear growth path.

Employer: GetGo Café + Market (Circle K listing details)

(Circle K listing details) Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Babcock Blvd)

Type: Full-time, days & evenings

Pay: $16.50–$17.00/hour

Lead the shift, jump on register, help with fuel, lottery, and store upkeep, and guide other team members when managers are out. Good step up if you’ve done retail and want leadership experience.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Focus on Clinique makeup, skincare, and fragrance—doing demos, makeup applications, and building a client list. Ideal if you love beauty, enjoy chatting with guests, and want regular brand training.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time (~38 hrs/week)

Pay: $26.00/hour to start, $27.00/hour in year 2

Help run the store: scheduling, inventory, merchandising, and leading the team. Comes with strong benefits, paid time off, and 401(k) match—great for experienced retail folks ready for a higher-responsibility role.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour base + $5/hour training pay; at least $20/hour with incentives

Help customers pick phones and plans while learning the tech side and using digital tools. Includes stock grants, 401(k), medical, paid time off, and phone/internet discounts with a clear path to Mobile Expert.

Employer: Holistic Industries

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (base pay + monthly bonus)

Lead the team in a cannabis retail shop—coaching budtenders, managing inventory, and keeping everything compliant while educating customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and store discount.

Employer: HVAC Distributors

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive compensation + spiffs)

Support HVAC contractors by phone and at the counter, entering orders and helping promote specials. Good for experienced customer service/sales pros who want benefits, 401(k) match, and growth in a stable company.

Employer: Express Wash Concepts

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Clairton Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour

Work outdoors helping customers, selling unlimited wash memberships, and keeping cars moving. Includes pay raises tied to training, vacation, uniforms, and wash/retail perks—nice fit if you like being active.

Employer: Trego/Dugan Aviation

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (airport)

Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs/week, early AM shift)

Pay: $18/hour, paid weekly + flight benefits

Help travelers with check-in, boarding, baggage, and special assistance in a fast-paced airport setting. Good entry into aviation with training in Seattle (hotel & flights paid) and room to move toward full-time.

Pick one or two that match your energy—customer-facing, beauty, tech, cannabis, or airport—and send in an application this week while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.