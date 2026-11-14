Pittsburgh’s engineering scene is busy right now, from federal work to cutting-edge robotics. Here are several solid roles worth a look if you’re building your career here.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Pittsburgh, PA (100% remote)

Salary: $30–$60/hour

Type: Full-time, permanent

If you live in the Pittsburgh area and love Revit MEP, this role lets you work fully from home while designing power, lighting, fire alarm, and communication systems for industrial and facility projects. You’ll support multiple projects, work closely with engineers, and there’s a clear pay range plus a full benefits package.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (other WSP CONUS locations considered)

Salary: $102,200 – $149,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead federal and international projects, guide design teams using REVIT/CADD, and manage architectural work from specs to site inspections. This is a strong fit if you have 7–10 years’ experience, federal project background, and can obtain a U.S. security clearance, with robust WSP benefits.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (other WSP CONUS locations considered)

Salary: $102,200 – $149,000/year

Type: Full-time

Ideal for a Fire Protection PE with 7+ years on federal projects. You’ll design and review fire and life safety systems, interpret and negotiate code requirements, lead calculations and modeling, and mentor junior staff, all within WSP’s federal-focused team and full benefits setup.

Employer: Waséyabek Development Company / Waséyabek Federal Services, LLC

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Entry-level friendly role for someone with basic electrical/electronic knowledge who wants hands-on work with measurement and test equipment. You’ll calibrate instruments, record data, and work across lab, field, and industrial settings, with training and growth built into the job.

Employer: Carnegie Mellon University – Robotics Institute

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Salary: Salary (exact range not listed)

Type: Full-time, staff – regular

High-impact role designing and testing advanced robotic systems, from motion planning and dexterous grasping to multi-robot coordination using C++, Python, ROS2, and MoveIt. Comes with CMU’s strong benefits: medical, retirement contributions, tuition benefits, generous PTO, and a free Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus pass.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.