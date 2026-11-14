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📋 Pittsburgh Admin & Clerical Roles with Multiple Openings
Pittsburgh has steady hiring right now for front office and patient-facing roles, especially in healthcare and engineering support. If you like organized work, clear routines, and helping people, these are worth a look.
Full-Time Patient & Family Concierge, Senior
- Employer: UPMC
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (UPMC Passavant)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Based on education and experience (not listed)
Support the 3 Main Acute Care unit with a mix of admin and patient-facing work: phones, charts, admissions/discharges, bed boards, plus helping with guest directions, basic room tidying, and patient transport support. Good fit if you have at least 6 months concierge or similar experience and want a hospital role with varied duties and growth potential.
Patient Services Representative, Greentree
- Employer: UPMC – The Rehabilitation Institute
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Greentree clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends or major holidays; choose 7–3, 8–4, or 10–6
- Salary: Not listed
Front-desk role greeting patients, checking them in, taking copays, updating insurance, and booking follow-ups. Great if you like steady office hours, have customer service or medical office experience, and want to learn systems like Epic while helping patients navigate their care.
Front Office Specialist – Primary Care (West View)
- Employer: Heyl Family Practice
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA (West View)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–5:50 p.m.
- Pay: $19.00–$21.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA, EAP, PTO
Busy family practice front desk role handling check-out, insurance verification, co-pays, EMR updates, and phones. Ideal if you have 1+ year as a medical receptionist, like a set daytime schedule, and want solid benefits in a growing primary care office.
Document Control Specialist
- Employer: Hatch
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: Depends on education and experience (not listed); includes health and retirement benefits
Senior-level admin role supporting large engineering/construction projects by managing technical documents in an electronic system (EDMS). Best for someone with 8+ years of document control experience, strong Microsoft Office/SharePoint skills, and an interest in long-term career growth in a global engineering firm.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right organized, friendly person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.