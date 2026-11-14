Pittsburgh has steady hiring right now for front office and patient-facing roles, especially in healthcare and engineering support. If you like organized work, clear routines, and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Pittsburgh, PA (UPMC Passavant)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Based on education and experience (not listed)

Support the 3 Main Acute Care unit with a mix of admin and patient-facing work: phones, charts, admissions/discharges, bed boards, plus helping with guest directions, basic room tidying, and patient transport support. Good fit if you have at least 6 months concierge or similar experience and want a hospital role with varied duties and growth potential.

Employer: UPMC – The Rehabilitation Institute

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Greentree clinic)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends or major holidays ; choose 7–3, 8–4, or 10–6

Monday–Friday, ; choose Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role greeting patients, checking them in, taking copays, updating insurance, and booking follow-ups. Great if you like steady office hours, have customer service or medical office experience, and want to learn systems like Epic while helping patients navigate their care.

Employer: Heyl Family Practice

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (West View)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–5:50 p.m.

Pay: $19.00–$21.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA, EAP, PTO

Busy family practice front desk role handling check-out, insurance verification, co-pays, EMR updates, and phones. Ideal if you have 1+ year as a medical receptionist, like a set daytime schedule, and want solid benefits in a growing primary care office.

Employer: Hatch

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Depends on education and experience (not listed); includes health and retirement benefits

Senior-level admin role supporting large engineering/construction projects by managing technical documents in an electronic system (EDMS). Best for someone with 8+ years of document control experience, strong Microsoft Office/SharePoint skills, and an interest in long-term career growth in a global engineering firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right organized, friendly person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.