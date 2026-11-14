Pittsburgh’s finance scene is busy right now, from big firms to local shops. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles hiring around the city.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Forbes Tower, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead financial reporting, budgeting, and revenue analytics for physician departments, working closely with hospital and university leadership. Great fit if you have 6+ years’ finance experience and want a senior role with health system impact and a hybrid schedule.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (office / flexible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,000 – $113,000/year

Blend SQL, Python, automation, and AI with banking data to improve liquidity reporting and analytics. Ideal if you like coding, data pipelines, and want to sit in the first line of liquidity risk at a major bank.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary (national range): $120,000 – $250,000/year

Senior SALT role advising multi‑state clients, leading compliance, controversy, and planning, plus supervising a tax team. Best for someone with 8+ years’ SALT experience and a background in corporate/partnership tax.

Employer: FBT Gibbons LLP

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (one of several possible office locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Location-based ranges given (e.g., $303,000–$330,000 in Denver; up to $375,000 in NY/SF)

Executive‑level role owning pricing, profitability, and client value strategy for a national law firm. Great if you have 10+ years in law firm/professional services finance or pricing and want to lead firmwide economics and alternative fee strategy.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid, 2–3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $110,700 – $226,125/year

Manage M&A‑focused executive compensation and benefits tax work (280G, 409A, 162(m), etc.), leading due diligence and advising deal teams. Good match if you have 5+ years in exec comp/tax and a CPA, JD, or similar credential.

Employer: Davies North America – Davies Risk Services

Location: Pittsburgh, PA area

Type: Contract (pay per audit)

Salary: Not listed (earnings based on volume of audits)

Field‑based role visiting policyholders, reviewing payroll/sales records, and verifying classifications. No prior audit experience required—training provided—great if you want flexible hours and independent work with a numbers focus.

Employer: Ryan Automotive

Location: Pleasant Hills (Pittsburgh area), PA – in person

Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Handle vendor invoices, reconciliations, and payments for a growing auto repair business. Nice option if you want steady part‑time AP work with QuickBooks and basic Excel.

Employer: Duquesne University

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Controller’s Office, hybrid eligible)

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week)

Pay: $25.23/hour

Support journal entries, reconciliations, and recurring reports in the Controller’s Office, with strong benefits and potential hybrid work. Great fit if you have an Associate’s in Accounting/Business and want a stable university role.

Employer: PwC

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $266,000/year

Lead tax compliance and advisory for wealth management clients, reviewing fiduciary returns and complex 1099s while coaching a team. Good for CPAs or tax pros with 4+ years’ experience who like tech‑enabled, data‑heavy tax work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—Pittsburgh employers are moving fast on strong finance talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.