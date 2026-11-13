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Pittsburgh
All Minadeo Students Receive New Winter Coats
10 days ago
Every student at Pittsburgh Minadeo has received a brand-new winter coat for the coming cold months, thanks to donations from Operation Warm and FedEx. Pittsburgh Public Schools notes that the coats are meant to give students warmth, comfort, and confidence so they have what they need to feel included and ready to learn.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pittsburgh Public Schools
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