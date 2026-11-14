⚠️ $459K coming for safer Terrace & Darragh intersection

The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) has received a nearly $459,000 grant from PennDOT to modernize the traffic signals at the Terrace Street and Darragh Street intersection in Oakland.

This spot has been a top safety concern after two pedestrian deaths in 2024. With this funding, DOMI will work with the Oakland community to add new safety features and update the signal system at this busy intersection, which sits among several university and hospital buildings.

The money comes from PennDOT’s Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) fund, which is paid for by red light violation fines. Pittsburgh currently has ARLE cameras approved at six intersections, with four already collecting fines.

For media questions, contact Press Secretary Molly Onufer at molly.onufer@pittsburghpa.gov.