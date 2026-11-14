🚧 Street paving in Pittsburgh the week of Nov. 16

The City’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will keep working on the 2026 street resurfacing program during the week of November 16, 2026.

Streets and trails scheduled for work include:

Railroad St from 31st St to 29th St

from 31st St from Railroad St to Penn Ave

from Forbes Ave from Northumberland to Aylesboro Ave

from Maeburn Rd

Maytide St

Edgar St

Hawthorne St

Allegheny Commons Park trails

There will be no milling next week, but resurfacing and related repairs will be happening. Dates can change due to weather or other factors.

You can see the detailed schedule for the week on DOMI’s website and watch for temporary parking and traffic signs on these streets so you can plan your driving, walking, or biking routes.