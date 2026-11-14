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🚧 Pittsburgh paving work week of November 16, 2026
🚧 Street paving in Pittsburgh the week of Nov. 16
The City’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will keep working on the 2026 street resurfacing program during the week of November 16, 2026.
Streets and trails scheduled for work include:
- Railroad St from 31st St to 29th St
- 31st St from Railroad St to Penn Ave
- Forbes Ave from Northumberland to Aylesboro Ave
- Maeburn Rd
- Maytide St
- Edgar St
- Hawthorne St
- Allegheny Commons Park trails
There will be no milling next week, but resurfacing and related repairs will be happening. Dates can change due to weather or other factors.
You can see the detailed schedule for the week on DOMI’s website and watch for temporary parking and traffic signs on these streets so you can plan your driving, walking, or biking routes.
More Info: City of Pittsburgh Paving Schedule Week of Novembe...
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