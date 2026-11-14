Looking for a loyal new friend in Pittsburgh, PA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Humane Animal Rescue – East for someone kind and patient to bring them home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – East

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Stu is an extra big boy who came in as a stray and is still learning that people can be safe and kind. He may be nervous at first, but with a calm, gentle, and patient person, he opens up and shows his friendly side. He’ll need a home that can help build his confidence and show him the world isn’t so scary.

Stu can be selective with dog friends, so if you already have a dog, a slow, careful introduction at the shelter will be important.

👉 Meet Stu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso

Cane Corso Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – East

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Susan is described as an absolutely lovely girl with the wiggliest butt and a happy-go-lucky outlook. She’s excited to meet new people and dogs, and she’s had lots of fun in playgroups at the shelter. She may enjoy having a doggie sibling, but she’s also happy to soak up all the love herself.

Susan is a big, strong dog, so she’ll need an adopter who can handle her strength and keep up with her.

👉 Meet Susan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue – East

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Kingpin is a smaller guy who came from a severe neglect case and is just now figuring out what it means to be a dog. The world can feel overwhelming to him, so he’s looking for a quiet, patient home where he can settle in and blossom at his own pace.

He has done well in playgroups with other dogs and seems to gain confidence when he has doggy friends around, so a calm, friendly dog in the home could be a plus.

👉 Meet Kingpin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Pittsburgh, consider visiting Humane Animal Rescue – East or giving them a call at (412) 345-7300 ext.215 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.