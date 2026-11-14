📢 Pitt Public Health honors 10 standout alumni

On Nov. 12, the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health in Pittsburgh held its Alumni Awards ceremony, recognizing 10 graduates for major contributions to public health.

Honorees work in areas like:

Leading large health systems and expanding access to care

Running local health departments and advancing health equity

Cancer research and genetic risk

Environmental health and hormone-related disease risks

Teaching and expanding lab and research opportunities for students

Alzheimer’s and dementia research

Infection prevention in hospitals and EMS service

Global health work, disease outbreak response, and creating a new endowed scholarship for Pitt Public Health graduate students

The awards included Practice, Research, Teaching, Early Career Excellence, Service, and Impact categories.

This story highlights local connections to national and global public health work, and a new scholarship that will support future Pitt Public Health graduate students.