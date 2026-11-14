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Pittsburgh
📢 Pitt Public Health celebrates 10 alumni award winners
11 days ago
📢 Pitt Public Health honors 10 standout alumni
On Nov. 12, the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health in Pittsburgh held its Alumni Awards ceremony, recognizing 10 graduates for major contributions to public health.
Honorees work in areas like:
- Leading large health systems and expanding access to care
- Running local health departments and advancing health equity
- Cancer research and genetic risk
- Environmental health and hormone-related disease risks
- Teaching and expanding lab and research opportunities for students
- Alzheimer’s and dementia research
- Infection prevention in hospitals and EMS service
- Global health work, disease outbreak response, and creating a new endowed scholarship for Pitt Public Health graduate students
The awards included Practice, Research, Teaching, Early Career Excellence, Service, and Impact categories.
This story highlights local connections to national and global public health work, and a new scholarship that will support future Pitt Public Health graduate students.
More Info: Pitt Public Health Honors Alumni at Awards Ceremon...
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