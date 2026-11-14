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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Pittsburgh Neighborhoods
Pittsburgh neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. From furniture to pet gear and plants, there’s a little bit of everything.
Hydraulic lift chair (Lawrenceville)
Item: Hydraulic lift chair
Condition: Not stated (check photos)
Size: Seat about 17" x 15", 22" high at lowest setting
Location: Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Source: trashnothing.com
This is a powered lift chair that can help someone stand up more easily. The seat is compact, so it may work well in a smaller living room or bedroom. The poster has shared photos so you can see the style and condition before you go.
Pickup times are weekdays after 4 pm and weekends variable (arrange with poster).
👉 See this item on trashnothing
FREE Various Furniture Items
Items: Dressers, loveseats, recliner, desks, full mattress/box spring
Condition: Fair condition
Location: Brighton Heights, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: Nextdoor
A mix of free furniture for someone setting up a place on a budget. Pieces are in fair shape, so expect some wear but still usable.
Important note: You must carry everything down from the 3rd floor, so bring help and a vehicle that can handle furniture.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Grandfather Clock
Item: Elegant wooden grandfather clock
Features: Glass door, ornate details
Condition: Not stated
Location: Highland Park, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: Nextdoor
A classic grandfather clock with wood case and glass front. This could be a nice statement piece in a living room or hallway. You’ll likely need two people and a vehicle with enough height to move it safely.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Scrap
Item: Free scrap (likely metal for recycling)
Location: Brightwood, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: Nextdoor
The poster is offering scrap you can take for free if you want to recycle it for a bit of cash. Good for anyone who already does scrap runs or has a truck.
Bring gloves and any tools you might need to load it.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Wooden Pallet
Item: Standard wooden pallet
Condition: Good condition
Location: Regent Square, Pittsburgh, PA – in the alley behind the house
Source: Nextdoor
A single wood pallet that could be used for DIY projects, storage, or gardening. It’s already placed in the alley for easy pickup.
You’ll need a vehicle that can fit a standard pallet (often around 40" x 48").
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free maple wood
Item: Maple wood
Location: Kerr, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: Nextdoor
Free maple wood available for pickup. This could be useful for firewood, woodworking, or outdoor projects, depending on how it’s cut.
Bring a vehicle that can handle the load and any straps or tarps you might need.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Large Monstera Plant in Pot
Item: Large Monstera plant in pot
Features: Mature, leafy, with support poles, cream-colored planter
Location: Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: Nextdoor
A big, healthy Monstera looking for a new home. It comes in a decorative cream pot with support poles, so it’s ready to place in your living room.
The poster asks to pick up today before 3 pm, so timing is important.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Foldable Metal Pet Crates
Items: Two foldable metal dog crates
- One tiny crate for a puppy or small dog
- One very large crate (some bent metal)
Location: Elliott, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: Nextdoor
These free pet crates are great if you’re fostering or just brought home a new dog. The larger crate has some bent metal, so check that it’s safe and secure for your pet.
You’ll need to pick them up yourself; they fold but may still be bulky.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Plastic Pet Carrier
Item: Plastic pet carrier
Color/Style: Sturdy beige plastic with metal door
Location: Pleasant Hills, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: Nextdoor
A solid pet carrier for trips to the vet or short travel. The hard plastic shell and metal door make it more secure than a soft carrier.
Check the size in the listing photos to be sure it fits your pet.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Heavy Duty Table (makes a good work bench)
Item: Heavy duty table / workbench
Size: Tabletop 6' long x 3' wide x 1.25" thick
Includes: Legs (28"), aprons, hardware
Condition: Tabletop is very heavy; assembly required
Location: Regent Square, Pittsburgh, PA
Source: Nextdoor
This solid wood table would make a strong workbench or craft table. It comes apart for transport but will still be heavy.
You’ll likely need two people to move the top and a vehicle that can handle a 6-foot board.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Pittsburgh tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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