Pittsburgh neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. From furniture to pet gear and plants, there’s a little bit of everything.

Item: Hydraulic lift chair

Condition: Not stated (check photos)

Size: Seat about 17" x 15", 22" high at lowest setting

Location: Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a powered lift chair that can help someone stand up more easily. The seat is compact, so it may work well in a smaller living room or bedroom. The poster has shared photos so you can see the style and condition before you go.

Pickup times are weekdays after 4 pm and weekends variable (arrange with poster).

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Items: Dressers, loveseats, recliner, desks, full mattress/box spring

Condition: Fair condition

Location: Brighton Heights, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: Nextdoor

A mix of free furniture for someone setting up a place on a budget. Pieces are in fair shape, so expect some wear but still usable.

Important note: You must carry everything down from the 3rd floor, so bring help and a vehicle that can handle furniture.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Elegant wooden grandfather clock

Features: Glass door, ornate details

Condition: Not stated

Location: Highland Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: Nextdoor

A classic grandfather clock with wood case and glass front. This could be a nice statement piece in a living room or hallway. You’ll likely need two people and a vehicle with enough height to move it safely.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free scrap (likely metal for recycling)

Location: Brightwood, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: Nextdoor

The poster is offering scrap you can take for free if you want to recycle it for a bit of cash. Good for anyone who already does scrap runs or has a truck.

Bring gloves and any tools you might need to load it.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Standard wooden pallet

Condition: Good condition

Location: Regent Square, Pittsburgh, PA – in the alley behind the house

Source: Nextdoor

A single wood pallet that could be used for DIY projects, storage, or gardening. It’s already placed in the alley for easy pickup.

You’ll need a vehicle that can fit a standard pallet (often around 40" x 48").

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Maple wood

Location: Kerr, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: Nextdoor

Free maple wood available for pickup. This could be useful for firewood, woodworking, or outdoor projects, depending on how it’s cut.

Bring a vehicle that can handle the load and any straps or tarps you might need.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Large Monstera plant in pot

Features: Mature, leafy, with support poles, cream-colored planter

Location: Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: Nextdoor

A big, healthy Monstera looking for a new home. It comes in a decorative cream pot with support poles, so it’s ready to place in your living room.

The poster asks to pick up today before 3 pm, so timing is important.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Items: Two foldable metal dog crates

One tiny crate for a puppy or small dog

crate for a puppy or small dog One very large crate (some bent metal)

Location: Elliott, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: Nextdoor

These free pet crates are great if you’re fostering or just brought home a new dog. The larger crate has some bent metal, so check that it’s safe and secure for your pet.

You’ll need to pick them up yourself; they fold but may still be bulky.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Plastic pet carrier

Color/Style: Sturdy beige plastic with metal door

Location: Pleasant Hills, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: Nextdoor

A solid pet carrier for trips to the vet or short travel. The hard plastic shell and metal door make it more secure than a soft carrier.

Check the size in the listing photos to be sure it fits your pet.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Heavy duty table / workbench

Size: Tabletop 6' long x 3' wide x 1.25" thick

Includes: Legs (28"), aprons, hardware

Condition: Tabletop is very heavy; assembly required

Location: Regent Square, Pittsburgh, PA

Source: Nextdoor

This solid wood table would make a strong workbench or craft table. It comes apart for transport but will still be heavy.

You’ll likely need two people to move the top and a vehicle that can handle a 6-foot board.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Pittsburgh tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.