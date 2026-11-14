Looking for a new feline friend in Pittsburgh, PA? These adoptable cats are waiting for loving homes, from bouncy kittens to calm seniors.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $140 (description notes this includes spay, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines)

(description notes this includes spay, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines) Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - East

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Notes: Needs time and patience as she grows and settles in. All adoptions are in person and first come, first served.

👉 Meet Flop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kitty Queen Cat Rescue

Phone: (see rescue contact on listing)

👉 Meet Prince Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - East

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Personality: A little shy at first, but once she warms up she loves to head-butt your hands and purr . Previously described as a lap cat , playful , talkative , and affectionate .

A little shy at first, but once she warms up she loves to . Previously described as a , , , and . Home needs: Must be a single cat; she did not get along with other cats in her last home.

👉 Meet Chopstick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/Black

Brown Tabby/Black Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - East

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Personality: Described as a lap cat , both playful and shy . Lived well with another cat in the past.

Described as a , both . Lived well with another cat in the past. Health: Has hyperthyroidism and will need some extra care and monitoring, but still has lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Dakota and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - East

Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215

Personality: Former owner described her as a lap cat and extremely affectionate . She loves to melt into pets , enjoys being brushed , and is a fan of Temptations treats and making biscuits.

Former owner described her as a and . She loves to , enjoys being , and is a fan of and making biscuits. Home needs: Previously lived well with another cat and may enjoy a feline friend.

👉 Meet Callie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Jupi

Jupi Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pittsburgh, PA)

Personality: Sweet, playful, and affectionate. Can be shy in new places, but once settled she loves to rub her head against your hand or feet and curl up on your chest to keep you company. Prefers petting over being picked up.

👉 Meet Jupiter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Kitty Queen Cat Rescue

Personality: High energy, loves to play, and then turns into a snuggly baby when she’s done zooming around.

👉 Meet Princess Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kitty Queen Cat Rescue

Personality: A low-key, relaxed girl looking for her forever home. She’ll snuggle once she feels comfortable with you.

👉 Meet Princess Reese Witherspoon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Kitty Queen Cat Rescue

Personality & Health: A sweet boy who would make a great snuggle buddy. Has weepy eyes and limited vision in his right eye; multiple vets have said this is simply how he is, not an active illness.

👉 Meet Prince Malcolm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pittsburgh area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters and rescues above or visit in person to meet these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.