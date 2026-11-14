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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Pittsburgh
Looking for a new feline friend in Pittsburgh, PA? These adoptable cats are waiting for loving homes, from bouncy kittens to calm seniors.
Flop
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $140 (description notes this includes spay, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines)
- Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - East
- Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215
- Notes: Needs time and patience as she grows and settles in. All adoptions are in person and first come, first served.
👉 Meet Flop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Prince Midnight
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Kitty Queen Cat Rescue
- Phone: (see rescue contact on listing)
👉 Meet Prince Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chopstick
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - East
- Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215
- Personality: A little shy at first, but once she warms up she loves to head-butt your hands and purr. Previously described as a lap cat, playful, talkative, and affectionate.
- Home needs: Must be a single cat; she did not get along with other cats in her last home.
👉 Meet Chopstick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dakota
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby/Black
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - East
- Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215
- Personality: Described as a lap cat, both playful and shy. Lived well with another cat in the past.
- Health: Has hyperthyroidism and will need some extra care and monitoring, but still has lots of love to give.
👉 Meet Dakota and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Callie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Animal Rescue - East
- Phone: (412) 345-7300 ext.215
- Personality: Former owner described her as a lap cat and extremely affectionate. She loves to melt into pets, enjoys being brushed, and is a fan of Temptations treats and making biscuits.
- Home needs: Previously lived well with another cat and may enjoy a feline friend.
👉 Meet Callie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jupiter
- Nickname: Jupi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pittsburgh, PA)
- Personality: Sweet, playful, and affectionate. Can be shy in new places, but once settled she loves to rub her head against your hand or feet and curl up on your chest to keep you company. Prefers petting over being picked up.
👉 Meet Jupiter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Princess Petunia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Kitty Queen Cat Rescue
- Personality: High energy, loves to play, and then turns into a snuggly baby when she’s done zooming around.
👉 Meet Princess Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Princess Reese Witherspoon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Kitty Queen Cat Rescue
- Personality: A low-key, relaxed girl looking for her forever home. She’ll snuggle once she feels comfortable with you.
👉 Meet Princess Reese Witherspoon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Prince Malcolm
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Kitty Queen Cat Rescue
- Personality & Health: A sweet boy who would make a great snuggle buddy. Has weepy eyes and limited vision in his right eye; multiple vets have said this is simply how he is, not an active illness.
👉 Meet Prince Malcolm and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Pittsburgh area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters and rescues above or visit in person to meet these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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