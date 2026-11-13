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Pittsburgh
Zone 2 officer visits Pittsburgh Weil Family Feast
8 days ago
Zone 2 Officer Brian Wissner joined families at Pittsburgh Weil PreK-5 this week for a Family Feast event, using the time to share a meal and talk with local families. Officer Wissner said the Pittsburgh Weil community has welcomed him for several years and has invited him to many school events.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 2
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