A shoulder on the northbound Route 28 right-hand off-ramp to Chestnut Street in the City of Pittsburgh will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Monday–Friday, November 16–20, for electrical work on a $4.8 million safety project. The project runs along Route 28 between the Anderson Street ramp in Pittsburgh and the Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) interchange in Harmar Township, adding sensors, detectors, cameras, signs, and lights to detect and warn about wrong-way drivers, with single-lane and shoulder limits and short traffic stops as needed.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Township of O'Hara