Baldwin Borough will host a free Community S’mores Night on 2026-11-14 from 6–8 PM at the Baldwin Borough Building. All supplies for s’mores will be provided; guests should dress for an evening outdoors. The main entrance will be closed to traffic, so drivers must use John Romanus Drive to access parking and the event area. More information: https://www.facebook.com/share/19g9jPtgaJ/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Baldwin Borough