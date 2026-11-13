🚧 Sister Bridges midday closures for lighting repairs

The three Sister Bridges between Downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm on different days next week for lighting repairs:

Monday, November 16 – Roberto Clemente (Sixth Street) Bridge

– Tuesday, November 17 – Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge

– Wednesday, November 18 – Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge

Work is being done by Thoroughbred Construction Group.

If the contractor finishes a bridge early, they may move to the next bridge the same day and use a single-lane closure there.

If you drive, bike, or walk across these bridges during the day, plan extra time and use other routes between Downtown and the North Shore between 9 am and 3 pm on those dates.

Media contacts: brent.wasko@alleghenycounty.us, 412-350-2451 (office), 412-577-6175 (cell).