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🤝 Pittsburgh Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Part-Time & Full-Time Roles
Pittsburgh has some solid options right now if you like helping people (and even pets). Most of these roles are part-time and great if you want steady hours without a full 9–5.
Housing Stabilization Coordinator (Part Time)
- Employer: Pittsburgh Mercy (Bethlehem Haven)
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Part-time (Saturday & Sunday, 3 p.m.–11 p.m.)
- Salary: Not listed
Help women in shelter and permanent housing keep stable housing using a Housing First model. You’ll handle housing applications, track client progress, keep databases updated, and support residents on evenings and weekends.
Direct Support Professional / Caregiver (Part Time)
- Employer: Kings Helping Hands
- Location: Northside, Pittsburgh, PA
- Type: Part-time, about 12 hours/week
- Schedule: Tue–Thu, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour
One-on-one support for an adult woman at home and in the community—help with routines, errands, and outings while encouraging independence. Great if you want a steady daytime schedule plus dental, vision, and life insurance on a small, local team.
Evening and Weekend Pet Sitter
- Employer: Merry Puppins LLC
- Location: Pittsburgh East End & Fox Chapel area
- Type: Part-time, W-2 employee
- Schedule: Flexible evenings & weekends; hours vary by client travel
- Pay: About $16–$20 per working hour after training; $14/hour during training
Professional in-home pet care for dogs, cats, and small pets—walks, meds, updates to owners, and home care. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of animal-care experience, want flexible hours, and like working independently; includes paid training, PTO, and healthcare reimbursement.
Direct Support Professional (Full-Time, 3rd Shift)
- Employer: Verland (via Bottlenotes Inc.)
- Location: Villahaven House, Bethel Park, PA 15236 (greater Pittsburgh area)
- Type: Full-time, 32 hours/week
- Schedule: 11 p.m.–7 a.m., Sun, Mon, Fri, Sat
- Pay: $20.00 per hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus
Support adults with complex physical, medical, and intellectual needs in a residential home—help with daily living, activities, transport, and meds. Comes with 2 weeks paid training and a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO, and holidays) if you want a stable overnight role.
If something here fits your life, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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