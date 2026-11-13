Pittsburgh has some solid options right now if you like helping people (and even pets). Most of these roles are part-time and great if you want steady hours without a full 9–5.

Employer: Pittsburgh Mercy (Bethlehem Haven)

Pittsburgh Mercy (Bethlehem Haven) Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time (Saturday & Sunday, 3 p.m.–11 p.m. )

(Saturday & Sunday, ) Salary: Not listed

Help women in shelter and permanent housing keep stable housing using a Housing First model. You’ll handle housing applications, track client progress, keep databases updated, and support residents on evenings and weekends.

Employer: Kings Helping Hands

Location: Northside, Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time , about 12 hours/week

, about Schedule: Tue–Thu, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

One-on-one support for an adult woman at home and in the community—help with routines, errands, and outings while encouraging independence. Great if you want a steady daytime schedule plus dental, vision, and life insurance on a small, local team.

Employer: Merry Puppins LLC

Location: Pittsburgh East End & Fox Chapel area

Pittsburgh East End & Fox Chapel area Type: Part-time, W-2 employee

Schedule: Flexible evenings & weekends ; hours vary by client travel

Flexible ; hours vary by client travel Pay: About $16–$20 per working hour after training; $14/hour during training

Professional in-home pet care for dogs, cats, and small pets—walks, meds, updates to owners, and home care. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of animal-care experience, want flexible hours, and like working independently; includes paid training, PTO, and healthcare reimbursement.

Employer: Verland (via Bottlenotes Inc.)

(via Bottlenotes Inc.) Location: Villahaven House, Bethel Park, PA 15236 (greater Pittsburgh area)

(greater Pittsburgh area) Type: Full-time , 32 hours/week

, 32 hours/week Schedule: 11 p.m.–7 a.m., Sun, Mon, Fri, Sat

Pay: $20.00 per hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Support adults with complex physical, medical, and intellectual needs in a residential home—help with daily living, activities, transport, and meds. Comes with 2 weeks paid training and a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO, and holidays) if you want a stable overnight role.

If something here fits your life, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.