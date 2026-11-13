Pittsburgh’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like partnering with leaders and shaping culture. Here are several solid Human Resources roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: PNC

PNC Location: Pittsburgh, PA (in-office; can also sit in Cleveland, OH)

(in-office; can also sit in Cleveland, OH) Salary: $40,000 – $125,000 base , incentive eligible

, incentive eligible Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Senior HRBP associate role supporting technology, leading complex HR solutions, analytics, and HR projects. Great fit if you have 3+ years HR experience, are strong with HRIS, data, and workforce planning, and want big-company benefits and structure.

Employer: Hike2

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Likely full-time (leadership role)

Likely (leadership role) Why it’s interesting: Head-of-People role at a tech and consulting-focused transformation firm. You’ll own talent strategy, recruiting, development, culture, and people operations, and work directly with executives to grow a high-performing engineering and consulting team.

Employer: Motional

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid; 2 days/week onsite or Boston, MA)

(hybrid; or Boston, MA) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Senior HRBP role supporting engineering at a cutting-edge autonomous vehicle company. You’ll drive workforce strategy, employee relations, performance, compensation planning, and talent programs in a fast-paced, global tech environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more detail on requirements and benefits, and many are open to strong, adjacent experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.