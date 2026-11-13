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📅 Craft-a-Thon marathon making event on Nov 14
📅 Craft-a-Thon: marathon making day at Contemporary Craft
On Saturday, November 14, 2026, Contemporary Craft is hosting Craft-a-Thon, a marathon making event from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am at 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201.
Weavers, sewists, turners, and metalsmiths from the Contemporary Craft community will be working in the studios all day and night to create handmade pieces that will be sold in Contemporary Craft’s Store starting November 20. Proceeds will help fund studio upgrades.
You can:
- Stop by during public hours, 12:00–9:00 pm, to watch makers in action
- Shop the finished work in the Store beginning November 20 to support the studios
- Follow @sccpgh on Instagram to see behind-the-scenes throughout the day
It’s part fundraiser, part production studio, and part party, all centered on local craft talent.
More Info: Craft-a-Thon | Allegheny Regional Asset District
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