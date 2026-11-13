Pittsburgh has some solid admin roles open right now, from tech offices to hospitals to the courts. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, these are worth a look.

Employer: PM Computing

PM Computing Location: Pittsburgh, PA (North Hills / Ross Township)

Salary: $45,500 – $51,000 per year

Type: Full-time, on-site, Monday–Friday daylight

Why it’s appealing: Front-desk and office support role at a local IT and cyber-security firm. You’ll handle phones, email, scheduling, QuickBooks, and general office tasks, with 401(k) match, dental, vision, and PTO included.

Employer: UPMC

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Presbyterian, Shadyside, Mercy)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, hybrid after training

Why it’s appealing: Support Hospital Medicine teams across three major hospitals. Mix of higher-level admin work—planning conferences, drafting reports, helping with hiring—and a hybrid schedule (2 days at home most weeks) once you’re trained.

Employer: Allegheny County Fifth Judicial District

Location: Family Division, 440 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Salary: $44,404 – $52,240 per year

Type: Full-time, benefits eligible

Application deadline: November 30, 2026

Why it’s appealing: Steady courthouse role supporting the Domestic Relations Unit. You’ll manage court dockets, schedule hearings, handle data entry and electronic records, and get standard health, dental, life, disability, sick leave, and vacation benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.