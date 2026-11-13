🏭 Pittsburgh Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Pittsburgh’s making things again, and these shops are busy. If you like hands-on work, tools, and seeing real products come to life, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Re:Build

Re:Build Location: New Kensington (Greater Pittsburgh, PA )

New Kensington (Greater ) Type: Full-time, onsite, 1st shift (7:00am–3:30pm, Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about assembling components and sub-assemblies using drawings and work instructions in an advanced manufacturing facility. Good fit if you have 1+ year of manufacturing or assembly experience, can read basic drawings, and want to grow with a company focused on U.S. production.

Employer: Industrial equipment & compressed air solutions provider

Industrial equipment & compressed air solutions provider Location: Pittsburgh, PA (field service across the region)

(field service across the region) Type: Full-time

Salary: $27–$37/hour, with flexibility for strong compressor experience

You’ll travel to customer sites to service, troubleshoot, and repair industrial air compressors and rotating equipment. Great for someone with mechanical/industrial maintenance experience, who likes working independently, using a company vehicle, and accessing strong training, benefits, and advancement paths.

Employer: McConway & Torley LLC

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time, must be able to work any shift

Salary: Not listed

Work in a historic steel foundry, grinding and finishing castings used in rail couplers. This is a physical, industrial role (lifting up to 75 lbs, noisy/hot plant) with solid health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more for folks who like heavy manufacturing.

Employer: Not listed (chemical feed equipment manufacturer)

Not listed (chemical feed equipment manufacturer) Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll wire and assemble skid systems, work with PVC/metal conduit, and help test completed systems. Ideal if you have 1+ year manufacturing experience, can read electrical blueprints, lift 50–75 lbs, and want a mix of electrical and mechanical work.

Employer: Point Spring & Driveshaft Co

Location: Neville Island (Pittsburgh, PA area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help inspect, repair, and test drive shafts for trucks and heavy vehicles. Good match if you have 2+ years of mechanical experience, know drivetrain systems, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want steady work with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and discounts.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many shops will train the right person with solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.