Pittsburgh’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from museums to car washes to big-name stores. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of beauty advisors, drive store sales, and own the guest experience. Great fit if you have 2–3+ years of retail management and love beauty, coaching, and fast-paced store life.

Employer: RDSolutions

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Productivity-based, minimum guaranteed (exact rate not listed) + $200 sign-on bonus

Flexible, independent work checking prices and products in grocery and retail stores—perfect if you want school-hours work with paid drive time, mileage, and 401(k) with match for part-timers.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Pittsburgh, PA (Ross Park)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.20/hour base + commission (3%–14.5% depending on merchandise)

Help customers build outfits, grow your own client list, and earn commission on your sales. Includes medical/vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, and merchandise discount with a fashion-focused, goal-driven role.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 5603 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Type: Full-time (Days & Evenings)

Pay Range: $16.50 – $17.00/hour

Run the shift, ring sales, keep the store clean, and help train and guide other associates. Good step up if you have retail experience and want some supervisory responsibility at a busy convenience store.

Employer: Travelers

Location: Allegheny County / Pittsburgh area (field-based)

Type: Full-time, remote/field

Salary Range: $53,800 – $88,800/year + performance incentives

Entry-level property claims role with full training, a company vehicle, and strong benefits (health from day one, 401(k) match + pension, 20 days PTO). You’ll visit homes and businesses, inspect damage, and support customers after losses.

Employer: Crate & Barrel

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the kitchen department team, coach associates, and keep the sales floor running smoothly. Ideal if you have 1+ year of retail leadership, love home goods, and can work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Employer: DXL Group

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Full-time/Key Holder (classification listed as “Other”)

Salary: Not listed; quarterly bonuses for the whole team

Help guests with Big + Tall menswear, open/close the store, and support coaching the team. Stores are free-standing and close at 7pm, which is rare in retail and great for work–life balance.

Employer: DXL Group

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Assistant Store Manager (classification listed as “Other”)

Salary: Not listed; quarterly bonuses for the whole team

Support the Store Manager with sales, staffing, and operations while still selling on the floor. Best for someone with 1+ year as an assistant manager and 2+ years in a supervisory role, ideally in commission retail.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Temporary

Pay Range: $15 – $19/hour

Seasonal-style role running the register, stocking, and helping customers, with flexible hours and access to health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, and 401(k) if you meet hours requirements.

Employer: Express Wash Concepts (Clean Express Auto Wash)

Location: 402 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour + performance incentives

Hands-on leadership role at a busy car wash: oversee daily operations, coach the team, and drive unlimited wash club sales. Comes with medical, dental, vision, company-paid life, 401(k) with up to 4% match, paid vacation, and training for growth.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Likely part-time or full-time hourly (not specified)

Pay Range: $15 – $19/hour

Classic drugstore customer service role: cashiering, stocking, photo services, and online order pickup. Offers flexible schedules, employee discount, and access to health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) based on hours.

Employer: Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Type: Part-time, union position

Salary: Not listed

Work in the museum store helping visitors pick out gifts and art-related items, run the register, and restock displays. Good if you enjoy art, museums, and steady guest interaction, and can handle standing, lifting up to 30 lbs, and ladder work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.