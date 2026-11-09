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🚨 Driver rescued after vehicle goes over hillside in Carrick
🚨 Vehicle goes over hillside in Carrick; driver rescued
On November 8, just before 10:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Police Zone 3, Pittsburgh Fire, and Pittsburgh EMS responded to a crash in the 1300 block of Nobles Lane in the Carrick neighborhood.
They found a single vehicle about 75 feet down a hillside with an adult male driver trapped inside.
Rescue Paramedics and Fire crews stabilized the vehicle, treated the driver where he was, then used a Stokes basket and a low-angle rope rescue system to bring him safely back up to the road.
The driver was taken by Pittsburgh EMS to a local hospital in stable condition.
Media contact: Emily Bourne.
More Info: Police, Fire, and EMS Respond to Vehicle Over Hill...
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