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Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pet Expo returns to convention center
5 days ago
The Pittsburgh Pet Expo, presented by Yinzer Dog Pet Products, will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from November 6–8. The three-day event will include pet competitions, shows, demos, rescue groups, giveaways, hands-on activities, and more than 300 exhibitors. Tickets and event details: https://pghpetexpo.com/
This content is adapted from materials provided by Animal Friends
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